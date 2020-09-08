Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
93 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams names Roberts as acting team principal

shares
comments
Williams names Roberts as acting team principal
By:

Williams has named Simon Roberts as acting team principal for its "transition period" after the Williams family stood down from the Formula 1 team after the Italian Grand Prix.

Last week the team announced Claire Williams would step down from her role as deputy team principal after the Monza race, with the Williams family leaving the team following the sale to American investment fund Dorilton Capital.

With a tight turnaround to the next F1 race, the Tuscan GP at Mugello, Williams has announced Roberts will become acting team principal starting from this weekend.

It remains unclear how long Roberts will hold the position, but the team has said he will keep the role "during this transitional period" following the overhaul of senior management personnel at Williams.

Roberts joined the team earlier this year as managing director of its F1 operations, having previously been McLaren's long-time operations chief. Roberts started his initial role at the beginning of June.

"I am delighted to be announced as Acting Team Principal for Williams during this transitional period," Roberts said.

"It is an exciting time ahead for the team, a new era for Williams and one that I am excited to be playing a part in. I look forward to the challenge ahead as we look to take the team back to the front of the grid."

Roberts' appointment is the latest change to the Williams senior management team since its takeover by Dorilton Capital, with outgoing Williams CEO Mike O'Driscoll announcing his intention to retire earlier today. 

Read Also:

Last week Williams announced a new board of directors, featuring Dorilton founders Matthew Savage and Darren Fultz, as well as former racing driver James Matthews.

For the first time in the team's history it will no longer be overseen by a member of the Williams family, following the departure of founder Sir Frank Williams and deputy team principal Claire Williams.

Claire Williams had been offered the chance to stay on at the team, but felt it was the "right choice" to leave during the transition period under the new ownership.

Related video

Ricciardo surprised by Bottas' lack of pace at Monza

Previous article

Ricciardo surprised by Bottas' lack of pace at Monza

Next article

Wolff says lack of engine modes hindered Monza fightback

Wolff says lack of engine modes hindered Monza fightback
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Williams
Author Haydn Cobb

Trending Today

Wolff says lack of engine modes hindered Monza fightback
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff says lack of engine modes hindered Monza fightback

Gasly feels "ready" for Red Bull F1 team return
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly feels "ready" for Red Bull F1 team return

The Ferrari model behind Alpine's F1 push
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The Ferrari model behind Alpine's F1 push

Williams names Roberts as acting team principal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams names Roberts as acting team principal

Williams CEO O’Driscoll announces retirement
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams CEO O’Driscoll announces retirement

Ricciardo surprised by Bottas' lack of pace at Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo surprised by Bottas' lack of pace at Monza

Stoner: MotoGP lacking "next level" with Marquez absent
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Stoner: MotoGP lacking "next level" with Marquez absent

Why Renault's new 'car guy' CEO couldn't pull plug on F1 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Why Renault's new 'car guy' CEO couldn't pull plug on F1

Latest news

Why Renault's new 'car guy' CEO couldn't pull plug on F1 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Why Renault's new 'car guy' CEO couldn't pull plug on F1

Wolff says lack of engine modes hindered Monza fightback
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff says lack of engine modes hindered Monza fightback

Williams names Roberts as acting team principal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams names Roberts as acting team principal

Ricciardo surprised by Bottas' lack of pace at Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo surprised by Bottas' lack of pace at Monza

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff says lack of engine modes hindered Monza fightback

41m
2
Formula 1

Gasly feels "ready" for Red Bull F1 team return

3
Formula 1

The Ferrari model behind Alpine's F1 push

4
Formula 1

Williams names Roberts as acting team principal

1h
5
Formula 1

Williams CEO O’Driscoll announces retirement

3h

Latest news

Why Renault's new 'car guy' CEO couldn't pull plug on F1
Formula 1

Why Renault's new 'car guy' CEO couldn't pull plug on F1

Wolff says lack of engine modes hindered Monza fightback
Formula 1

Wolff says lack of engine modes hindered Monza fightback

Williams names Roberts as acting team principal
Formula 1

Williams names Roberts as acting team principal

Ricciardo surprised by Bottas' lack of pace at Monza
Formula 1

Ricciardo surprised by Bottas' lack of pace at Monza

Why Monza marked a McLaren resurgence
Formula 1

Why Monza marked a McLaren resurgence

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Italian GP best photos 03:05
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Italian GP best photos

Starting grid for the Italian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for the Italian GP

What the Williams family's departure says about the team's F1 future 05:00
Formula 1

What the Williams family's departure says about the team's F1 future

Does Ferrari Need A Change At The Top? | Is It Just Me? Podcast 42:22
Formula 1

Does Ferrari Need A Change At The Top? | Is It Just Me? Podcast

F1 Engine Modes EXPLAINED! 04:44
Formula 1

F1 Engine Modes EXPLAINED!

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.