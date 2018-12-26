Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams: Tripling budget wouldn’t have fixed ‘18 car

shares
comments
Williams: Tripling budget wouldn’t have fixed ‘18 car
Co-author: Scott Mitchell
Dec 26, 2018, 9:52 AM

Claire Williams believes her Formula 1 team’s 2018 car was so flawed that it would have been difficult to improve “even if we had tripled” the budget.

Williams finished 10th and last in the constructors’ championship in 2018, the team’s worst result in its long history.

Both Lance Stroll and Sergey Sirotkin struggled to get to grips with the underperforming FW41 this season and were only able to score points on two occasions, in Azerbaijan and Italy.

“I think the problems were related to the global car, if you like – we’ve had issues front to back,” deputy team principal Williams told Motorsport.com.

“So to try and make changes to bring performance to a car that was like that was always going to be difficult.

“We tried and we tried hard. It wasn’t through a lack of hard work, energy, motivation, I suppose it was just the flaws were too fundamental to rectify halfway through a season.

“I think even regardless of the amount of budget we could have thrown at it – we threw a lot of budget at it, even if we had tripled it I’m not convinced we would have changed its course.”

Read Also:

Williams has been optimistic that the team’s internal interrogation of its problems will yield swift benefits next season.

However, she warned that it would be wise to keep expectations for 2019 realistic.

“I think we have to be conscious of what we can achieve with the changes we’ve made,” said Williams.

“Changes are always a good thing, it resets a balance, but I think in order to make a significant difference you need those changes to bed in for a while.

“As I’ve said repeatedly you don’t go from P5 to P10 without quite a few things that have gone wrong in your organisation and we are in the slow process of resolving all of those issues.

“We have 650 people in our team but I think we are still resource limited when it comes to people to fix the mass of problems that we have. We can’t tackle everything all in one go.

“So we therefore have to temper those expectations as to what we can achieve in 2019 based on the resources we have to fix everything.”

George Russell, Williams FW41

George Russell, Williams FW41

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Next article
The five keys to Hamilton’s genius

Previous article

The five keys to Hamilton’s genius

Next article

Top Stories of 2018, #6: Red Bull joins forces with Honda

Top Stories of 2018, #6: Red Bull joins forces with Honda
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Williams

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

9h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

Latest videos
Giovinazzi's 2019 F1 target 02:54
Formula 1

Giovinazzi's 2019 F1 target

1h ago
Big interview, part 2: McLaren’s Zak Brown 05:56
Formula 1

Big interview, part 2: McLaren’s Zak Brown

2h ago

News in depth
F1’s iconic cars: The Ferrari 312 by Giorgio Piola
Formula 1

F1’s iconic cars: The Ferrari 312 by Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

Giovinazzi: Don't compare me to Leclerc
Formula 1

Giovinazzi: Don't compare me to Leclerc

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.