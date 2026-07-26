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Why Carlos Sainz only got a five-second penalty for Hungary clash with Oscar Piastri

There was a mitigating factor in Sainz's clash with Piastri at the Hungaroring

Oleg Karpov
Oleg Karpov
Edited:
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Hungarian GP stewards explained why they were more lenient with Carlos Sainz, issuing only a five-second penalty for his collision with Oscar Piastri.

Piastri, who was leading the Formula 1 race in Budapest during the opening phase, was nearly taken out by Sainz on lap 38 while the Spaniard was being lapped by the McLaren driver. Despite the incident, the Williams man received only a five-second penalty, with the stewards stating there was a mitigating factor.

On top of the problems with the blue flag system, which meant drivers did not receive clear signals during the race, the stewards stated that Piastri "was not visible" to Sainz in the mirrors immediately before the contact, as the Australian attempted to pass the Williams into Turn 3.

Taking that mitigating factor into account, the stewards decided not to impose the standard 10-second penalty for causing a collision, instead handing Sainz a five-second penalty.

Piastri was able to continue without damage despite the contact, but the incident ultimately contributed to him losing the lead to Lando Norris.

"On Lap 38, at the approach to Turn 3, Car 55 [Sainz] was engaged in a battle with Car 14 [Fernando Alonso]," the statement said. "The driver of Car 55 had been informed by the team that blue flags were being shown due to the approach of Car 81 [Piastri]. As Car 81 attempted to overtake, contact occurred between Cars 55 and 81.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

"The Stewards determined that the driver of Car 55 was wholly responsible for the collision with Car 81. While the standard penalty for causing a collision is a 10-second time penalty, the Stewards identified a mitigating factor.

"At the point of the incident, the positioning of Car 55 relative to the circuit and the other cars meant that Car 81 was not visible to the driver of Car 55 prior to the attempted overtake. Although the driver had been informed that Car 81 was approaching, the Stewards accepted that the limited visibility reduced the degree of culpability.

"Taking this mitigating circumstance into account, the Stewards determined that a five-second time penalty, rather than the standard 10-second penalty, was appropriate."

Piastri retired from the Hungarian GP later due to a mechanical failure. Sainz finished 18th, two laps behind race winner Norris.

Photos from Hungarian GP - Sunday

Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Mohammed ben Sulayem, FIA President, Petr Pavel, President, Czech Republic

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Drivers' parade

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lawrence Stroll, Owner, Aston Martin F1 Team, Gary Gannon, Senior Race Engineer, Aston Martin F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Flavio Briatore, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Ayao Komatsu, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team; Franco Colapinto, Alpine; Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team; Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team; Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
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