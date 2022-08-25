Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Domenicali: F1 doesn’t need new teams like Andretti Next / 2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Analysis

Why McLaren felt it had to act on Ricciardo

McLaren’s instigation in making the move that has ended in an early parting of ways with Daniel Ricciardo has not been a universally popular one among Formula 1 fans.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Why McLaren felt it had to act on Ricciardo
Listen to this article

For there are many who believe that Ricciardo, who had a firm contract for 2023, should have been given more time to unlock the speed that everyone knows is within him.

But F1 is not a championship where being nice offers guarantee rewards. It is a brutal arena where success and failure is measured in tenths of a second – and if any element of your package is not performing then it needs addressing. Stand still for a moment and you find yourself going backwards.

In McLaren’s case, it had become abundantly clear throughout 2022 that the gap that had been present between Lando Norris and Ricciardo throughout much of last season had not really closed up this year.

With Ricciardo still unable to get the confidence in the McLaren concept that was needed to extract the most performance from the car, more often than not he would end up a couple of tenths shy of his teammate.

Were McLaren battling alone, with a buffer to the opposition, then such a gap between the pair of them would perhaps not be so alarming.

But when you are trapped in an intense midfield fight, three tenths can sometimes be the difference between Q3 heroics and a Q1 exit. And find yourself stuck in the lower reaches of the grid on Sunday, then it is incredibly hard to make progress and haul yourself nearer the front.

Repeat that state of affairs too many times and you end up with the kind of points difference that McLaren has found between its two cars. It has not been lost on the Woking-based squad’s management that Norris currently has 76 points, while Ricciardo only has 19.

It’s among the biggest deficits between teammates on the grid and, for a squad as ambitious as McLaren in getting back to the front, there were obviously clear concerns about the impact of repeating such a skew in 2023 if the F1 grid closed up.

Lando Norris, McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, on the drivers' parade

Lando Norris, McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, on the drivers' parade

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Whereas now, Ricciardo’s points contribution has left it battling with Alpine for fourth spot, the concern was that a missing 50+ points next year could be two or three constructors’ championship spots. And that means less commercial rights money; less interest from sponsors and a drop in bonuses for McLaren staff.

Team principal Andreas Seidl makes no bones of the fact that the job of an F1 team is to have a driver pairing who are evenly matched in getting the most out of their car as that way its full potential is realised.

“The goal is obviously clear: for any team on the grid you want to have two drivers that are always in a position at each race weekend to extract the maximum from the package they have,” he said.

“Of course the situation we have been in now with Daniel was not a good one with the struggles he had with our car. But, at the same time, we had some shared challenges and are sharing the responsibility for not making it work.

“I will go far away from putting the blame on Daniel for our positions that we are currently having in the constructors’ championship, for example.”

Ultimately the issue with Ricciardo was not that he doesn’t have the skill and talent to be a success. It’s that something just didn’t gel between him and the McLaren car concept.

The Australian talked earlier this year about the relationship between driver and car being like that of dancing partners: where they need to become as one if it is going to work. Find themselves out of step, and it just doesn’t click.

Both McLaren and Ricciardo threw a lot of effort in to trying to work out why things were not as one; but with little sign of progress 18 months in to their relationship, there came a point where both perhaps had to accept there was never going to be an answer.

Seidl added: “In terms of performance I've said before, for a Formula 1 driver pulling off performances, he obviously needs to be fully one with the car, and you remember all the comments Daniel made about his challenges.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren, on the grid

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren, on the grid

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“As I said before, we didn't simply manage together that he felt as comfortable in the car as Lando did, especially when it came to pushing the car to its absolute limit.

“We put in a lot of effort, a lot of commitment on the team's side, to see what we could do on the car side in order to help him.

“He put in a lot of effort as well with sessions with engineers, sim sessions as well, but we didn't manage to unlock these percentage that we were missing from time to time compared to Lando. And unfortunately we couldn't solve that situation.”

But while things ultimately did not work out between McLaren and Ricciardo – which has been as much a surprise to both of them as it has been to outside parties – the team has nothing but praise for the contribution he made that stretched far beyond that brilliant win at Monza last year.

“On Daniel’s side and the learnings from it, both I think will never stand still,” continued Seidl. “When I look back on these 18 months, it was not like Daniel needed something completely different than Lando from the car. Actually both were quite aligned regarding the weaknesses of the car.

“I want to make it clear as well, in the time we’ve spent so far together, we appreciate a lot everything he brought to the team as well with all his experience. I guess it helped us as well to make the next step as a team.

“He was always great also in the days where he didn’t get the car from us that he deserved to have. He always stayed positive and helped me keep pushing the team forward.

“We haven't forgotten, for example, the difficult start we had this year. And that was very important, that was very positive to see and that hasn’t changed anything in terms of the respect I personally also have for him.

“It’s just a fact unfortunately that we didn’t make it work here at McLaren together. And, as I said before, in the end, it’s a team effort between the team and the driver and I guess it’s a shared responsibility for unfortunately not getting it to work.”

Read Also:
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

Domenicali: F1 doesn’t need new teams like Andretti
Previous article

Domenicali: F1 doesn’t need new teams like Andretti
Next article

2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview

2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Verstappen: F1 2023 floor changes are ‘over the top’ Belgian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 2023 floor changes are ‘over the top’

Aston Martin does not share Alpine’s F1 concerns over Alonso’s age
Formula 1

Aston Martin does not share Alpine’s F1 concerns over Alonso’s age

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move Prime
Formula 1

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move

Daniel Ricciardo More from
Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren shares responsibility for Ricciardo's F1 struggles
Formula 1

McLaren shares responsibility for Ricciardo's F1 struggles

McLaren confident about Ricciardo F1 replacement despite Piastri dispute
Formula 1

McLaren confident about Ricciardo F1 replacement despite Piastri dispute

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Austrian GP Prime
Formula 1

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

McLaren More from
McLaren
Ricciardo reached "dead end" with McLaren in attempts to find F1 form
Formula 1

Ricciardo reached "dead end" with McLaren in attempts to find F1 form

Ricciardo: “No regrets” over F1 time at McLaren despite early split
Formula 1

Ricciardo: “No regrets” over F1 time at McLaren despite early split

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Mercedes "definitely" closer to winning in F1 again – Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes "definitely" closer to winning in F1 again – Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes is "definitely" closer to winning again in Formula 1 following gains in recent races with its troubled 2022 car.

Albon's extension "sped up" to take Williams F1 driver off the market
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon's extension "sped up" to take Williams F1 driver off the market

Williams “sped up” announcing Alex Albon’s Formula 1 contract extension to ensure he was off the market amid the fallout triggered by Sebastian Vettel’s retirement.

Ricciardo reached "dead end" with McLaren in attempts to find F1 form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo reached "dead end" with McLaren in attempts to find F1 form

Daniel Ricciardo admits that he reached a "dead end" as he and the McLaren Formula 1 team tried to find ways to improve his form.

Verstappen: F1 2023 floor changes are ‘over the top’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 2023 floor changes are ‘over the top’

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen thinks the FIA has gone ‘over the top’ with floor changes put in place for next year to address porpoising problems.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Prime

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress.

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2022
How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman Prime

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman

Designed by Gerard Ducarouge, the 97T returned Lotus to the winners circle for the first time since the death of its founder but also, as STUART CODLING reveals, gave the team a problem holding onto its new star

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2022
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Prime

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
Aug 19, 2022
The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Prime

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It’s 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Formula 1
Aug 18, 2022
Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future Prime

Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future

Personable, articulate and devoid of the usual racing driver airs and graces, Nicholas Latifi is the last Formula 1 driver you’d expect to receive death threats, but such was the toxic legacy of his part in last year’s explosive season finale. And now, as ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains, he faces a battle to keep his place on the F1 grid…

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2022
The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes Prime

The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes

Modern grand prix drivers like to think the tyres they work with are unusually difficult and temperamental. But, says  MAURICE HAMILTON, their predecessors faced many of the same challenges – and some even stranger…

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2022
The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1 Prime

The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1

Gordon Murray's Brabham BT46B 'fan car' was Formula 1 engineering at perhaps its most outlandish. Now fan technology has been successfully utilised on the McMurtry Speirling at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, could it be adopted by grand prix racing once again?

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

The seven-time F1 champion has been lumbered with a duff car before the 2022 Mercedes. Back in 2009, McLaren’s alchemists transformed the disastrous MP4-24. And now it’s happening again at his current team

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.