F1 says "systems are go" for Vietnam amid coronavirus threat

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
246 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
260 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
274 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 says "systems are go" for Vietnam amid coronavirus threat

shares
comments
F1 says "systems are go" for Vietnam amid coronavirus threat
By:
Feb 26, 2020, 5:10 PM

Formula 1 CEO Chase Carey has insisted that the Vietnam GP is going ahead as planned – although he acknowledged that the coronavirus situation is "fluid" as more countries are impacted.

Since the postponement of the Shanghai race there has been a focus on the impact of the virus on the inaugural Hanoi event, given that Vietnam shares a border with China.

However the emergence of the virus in northern Italy has created the added complication of potentially compromised travel arrangements to other events for the staffs of Ferrari, AlphaTauri and Pirelli.

Yesterday Bahrain stopped all flights to and from Dubai – and if that continues until March it would mean issues for the many F1 team members and others who are currently booked to fly from Melbourne to Bahrain via Dubai on Emirates.

A statement today from the Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation confirmed that the race is going ahead as planned.

"Preparations for the race are going according to the set schedule," said CEO Le Ngoc Chi. "The F1 race in Hanoi in 2020 will take place as planned. We are of course monitoring the situation closely and will notify customers and media should there be any changes."

Carey backed up the local promoter, noting that he intends to visit the country next month.

"We do plan to proceed with the race," he said in a call with Wall Street analysts. "I talked to our Vietnam partners yesterday, and I plan to stop in Hanoi on March 16th on my way back to London from Australia. And all systems are go."

Read Also:

Carey said F1 is in touch with race promoters and health experts around the world.

"Obviously a country like Italy wasn't really on the radar a few days ago, and now it is," he added.

"By and large it's a process. What we're doing is we're actively engaged with all the events upcoming, I guess particularly the more current ones, to get perspective from within countries.

"Some of it is logistics. Bahrain just added [restrictions] for people coming from a number of cities. Part of what we can plan is to make sure we have flexibility and options in place to look at logistic issues in getting to and from races.

"Other than China, I guess there is a particular focus on the races at the beginning of the year. We're heading to Melbourne, heading to Bahrain, heading to Hanoi, although to state the obvious we've got to see what evolves in the coming days."

Carey also said that if a new date isn't found for China, F1 will not keep the host fee from the organisers.

Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams admitted that travel arrangements were becoming a challenge.

"I think it's obviously a serious issue that probably all businesses are dealing with at the moment," she said. "And obviously as a global sport that travels far and wide, it's something that we are monitoring on a day-by-day basis now.

"I think it's got to that point where we're absolutely looking at all the advice that's coming out from the relevant authorities, and that advice is changing day by day.

"So it's a work in progress at the moment. But there are certainly issues that we're facing around travel to Melbourne, what happens with Vietnam, travel to Bahrain, etcetera. I think it's a challenge for everybody."

Related video

Next article
Ferrari: Mercedes wrong about engine performance

Previous article

Ferrari: Mercedes wrong about engine performance

Next article

Kubica ends first day of second F1 test on top

Kubica ends first day of second F1 test on top
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
15 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
21:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
01:00
16:00
FP3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
23:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
02:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
01:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Williams already on third Mercedes engine of testing

14m
2
Formula 1

Ferrari: Mercedes wrong about engine performance

1h
3
Formula 1

Kubica ends first day of second F1 test on top

1h
4
Formula 1

Latest tech updates from F1 test as new Ferrari wing appears

5
Formula 1

Ferrari considered DAS-style system in the past

2h

Latest videos

The Red Bull suspension design that could change the game 01:52
Formula 1

The Red Bull suspension design that could change the game

Ferrari stops on track - F1 2020 testing - DAY 3 | Rundown 10:01
Formula 1

Ferrari stops on track - F1 2020 testing - DAY 3 | Rundown

Mercedes steering system - F1 Testing DAY 2 | The Rundown 07:03
Formula 1

Mercedes steering system - F1 Testing DAY 2 | The Rundown

The future's bright for Racing Point - F1 2020 testing | Talking Points 12:18
Formula 1

The future's bright for Racing Point - F1 2020 testing | Talking Points

Have Racing Point copied the 2019 Mercedes? 06:53
Formula 1

Have Racing Point copied the 2019 Mercedes?

Latest news

Williams already on third Mercedes engine of testing
F1

Williams already on third Mercedes engine of testing

Kubica ends first day of second F1 test on top
F1

Kubica ends first day of second F1 test on top

F1 says "systems are go" for Vietnam amid coronavirus threat
F1

F1 says "systems are go" for Vietnam amid coronavirus threat

Ferrari: Mercedes wrong about engine performance
F1

Ferrari: Mercedes wrong about engine performance

Ferrari considered DAS-style system in the past
F1

Ferrari considered DAS-style system in the past

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.