Previous / Bottas and Verstappen fastest lap duel simply ‘playing games’ Next / Leclerc explains delay in team orders swap with Sainz in Mexican GP
Formula 1 / Mexican GP News

F1 video replay changed Ricciardo's mind on Bottas crash

By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper

Daniel Ricciardo says watching a video replay of his first corner collision with Valtteri Bottas at Formula 1’s Mexican Grand Prix changed his mind on who was at fault.

The McLaren driver got tangled up with Bottas as they touched at the tight Turn 1 in Mexico City. Bottas was spun around while Ricciardo broke his front wing and had to pit for repairs.

During the race, Ricciardo said he was kicking himself for feeling that he had caused the incident, but he says watching a video replay afterwards gave him a different view.

"My memory of turn one was that obviously I had a very good start, and it was looking pretty good," said the Australian. "I went to the inside of [Sergio] Perez and I do remember locking at one point. Replaying it in my head over the next 70 laps, I thought I locked and went up into Valtteri. So I was kind of obviously kicking myself.

"But then looking at the replay, it looked like I locked in the straightline phase and then actually recovered before turning in. And it looked like there was just not enough room.

"Obviously Valtteri came across, probably expecting to have a bit of clear track, and then there was Perez and me. So I don't really blame Valtteri, obviously.

"I'm the one that hit him. But honestly, looking at the replay, I just think it's a first lap incident and a matter of maybe me being optimistic."

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

The FIA stewards did briefly look at the clash to see if an investigation was warranted but decided that it was simply a racing incident.

Despite the outcome, Ricciardo reckoned that he did the right thing in going for a small gap that was there.

"I feel that it's one of those gaps: if you don't go for it, someone else will and then you're going to get the short end of the straw," he said.

"Obviously I'm disappointed. And I'm still going to be hard on myself and I never want to ruin my race on lap one.

"But let's say, if it's possible to feel any better, I feel slightly better after seeing the replay. And it was actually quite a small hit. But we know these cars don't take much to damage."

