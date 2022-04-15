Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Video: How Ferrari started winning in F1

Ferrari is the most historic and successful of all Formula 1 teams, with 15 drivers’ titles and 16 constructors’ crowns putting it well ahead of its rivals. But it had to start somewhere.

Listen to this article

In the first of our new A Short View Back to the Past series, Autosport Chief Editor Kevin Turner takes a look at how Enzo Ferrari’s team started its winning ways in grand prix racing.

It’s the tale of how former racer Ferrari went from running the factory Alfa Romeo team before the Second World War to taking on his old employer, which dominated F1 in the early days of the world championship.

Here’s how Ferrari showed his technical savvy by identifying the major weakness in the legendary Alfa Romeo 158/159 design and produced the 375.

Thanks to Jose Froilan Gonzalez and Alberto Ascari, the Ferrari 375 ended Alfa’s reign at the top of F1, forced a rule change and set the Italian team on its way to becoming a legend.

