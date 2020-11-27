Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
FP3 in
12 Hours
:
32 Minutes
:
28 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
06 Dec
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel hopes F1 abandons switch to new tyres in 2021

shares
comments
Vettel hopes F1 abandons switch to new tyres in 2021
By:

Sebastian Vettel hopes that Formula 1 abandons for next season any plans to run the new tyres tested in Bahrain on Friday, after expressing his unhappiness about them.

As part of Pirelli’s push to revise its products for 2021, prototype versions of the new more-robust specification were tested by all drivers during practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

But with a host of drivers saying they did not like the new rubber, Vettel joined those in claiming he felt they were a step back – and said he hoped they would be binned.

“They were not a step forward,” he said. “The opposite pretty much. [It was] probably worth a shot, but I hope we don't see these tyres again. They are quite a lot worse compared to the tyres that we currently run."

 

Asked if that meant he would prefer to keep the current tyre spec, which is from 2019, Vettel responded: “If that one is the only option for '21, then absolutely, I would love to stick with the '19 tyres.

“I think as long as we don't have a tyre that gives us anything that the current one doesn't give, such as less overheating, or a better chance to fight each other, we shouldn't get onto a different tyre.

“This one is worse for sure, and it will make all the problems that we struggle with already only worse."

Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo said he did not really understand what Pirelli was trying to gain from the proposed improvements.

“They’re OK. They were a little slow,” he explained. “But yeah, to be honest I’m not completely sure at the moment what we’re trying to get from them.

“I know I think structurally they’re trying to make it a bit safer I guess, with what happened in Silverstone perhaps. But yeah, the front tyre felt a bit weaker so there is a bit less grip.”

World champion Lewis Hamilton said he did not know what the answer was to improve the tyre situation in F1, with him having tried to help give Pirelli input last year during a tyre meeting with the FIA.

In particular, he said drivers felt that previous target letters, which tell Pirelli what parameters they need to aim for, were not what were needed. But he says subsequent recommendations have not made much of a difference.

“I flew to Paris to be a representative of the GPDA, and sat with the FIA, all the teams, and Pirelli,” he said.

“The previous target letter, we weren't involved in that, and they haven't listened to a single word we've said in previous years.

“So going there we delivered [what we wanted], and lots of emails have gone back and forth to help them. And it's still no better, so I wouldn't say that we can do any more.

“Ultimately it's technology. I don't know if we are at the limit of technology or it's just their limit.”

Hamilton also expressed some concern that the planned switch to 18-inch rims from the start of 2022 could make things even worse.

“I think when we go to the bigger rim, I've heard we lose grip when we go to that tyre,” he said. “So I think what we actually really need in F1 is slightly less downforce and more mechanical grip, and a lot of that comes from the tyres - so that we can follow closer.

“But it doesn't seem that we're going in that direction. Naturally I think in sport we don't want to go backwards. So I think there's much more to do.”

- additional reporting by Luke Smith and Erwin Jaeggi 

Bahrain GP: Spotting the latest F1 technical developments

Previous article

Bahrain GP: Spotting the latest F1 technical developments
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Hamilton slams Pirelli's proposed 2021 F1 tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton slams Pirelli's proposed 2021 F1 tyres

Vettel hopes F1 abandons switch to new tyres in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel hopes F1 abandons switch to new tyres in 2021

Bahrain GP: Hamilton tops FP2 as Albon shunts heavily
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Bahrain GP: Hamilton tops FP2 as Albon shunts heavily

Ferrari now in favour of F1 engine freeze from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari now in favour of F1 engine freeze from 2022

Triple Eight blocks van Gisbergen's speedway plans
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Triple Eight blocks van Gisbergen's speedway plans

Erebus names new crew chief for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus names new crew chief for 2021

Bahrain GP: Spotting the latest F1 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Bahrain GP: Spotting the latest F1 technical developments

Albon surprised by lack of grip in practice crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albon surprised by lack of grip in practice crash

Latest news

Vettel hopes F1 abandons switch to new tyres in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel hopes F1 abandons switch to new tyres in 2021

Bahrain GP: Spotting the latest F1 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Bahrain GP: Spotting the latest F1 technical developments

Horner: Important F1 engine freeze doesn't lock in disadvantages
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Important F1 engine freeze doesn't lock in disadvantages

Hamilton slams Pirelli's proposed 2021 F1 tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton slams Pirelli's proposed 2021 F1 tyres

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton slams Pirelli's proposed 2021 F1 tyres

4h
2
Formula 1

Vettel hopes F1 abandons switch to new tyres in 2021

53min
3
Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Hamilton tops FP2 as Albon shunts heavily

5h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari now in favour of F1 engine freeze from 2022

8h
5
Supercars

Triple Eight blocks van Gisbergen's speedway plans

1d

Latest news

Vettel hopes F1 abandons switch to new tyres in 2021
Formula 1

Vettel hopes F1 abandons switch to new tyres in 2021

Bahrain GP: Spotting the latest F1 technical developments
Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Spotting the latest F1 technical developments

Horner: Important F1 engine freeze doesn't lock in disadvantages
Formula 1

Horner: Important F1 engine freeze doesn't lock in disadvantages

Hamilton slams Pirelli's proposed 2021 F1 tyres
Formula 1

Hamilton slams Pirelli's proposed 2021 F1 tyres

Albon surprised by lack of grip in practice crash
Formula 1

Albon surprised by lack of grip in practice crash

Latest videos

Is Alonso Wasting His Time Testing A 2018 F1 Car? 04:18
Formula 1
Nov 26, 2020

Is Alonso Wasting His Time Testing A 2018 F1 Car?

My Job in 60 Seconds | Chief Mechanic 00:56
Formula 1
Nov 26, 2020

My Job in 60 Seconds | Chief Mechanic

Why Do Modern F1 Cars Have 07:23
Formula 1
Nov 25, 2020

Why Do Modern F1 Cars Have "Raised Noses"?

The Secret To Hamilton's F1 Success 04:50
Formula 1
Nov 25, 2020

The Secret To Hamilton's F1 Success

F1: Johnny Herbert Breaks lap record at Brands Hatch 02:11
Formula 1
Nov 25, 2020

F1: Johnny Herbert Breaks lap record at Brands Hatch

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.