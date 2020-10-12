Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
59 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Eifel GP / Breaking news

Vettel admits he took "too much risk" at Eifel GP

shares
comments
Vettel admits he took "too much risk" at Eifel GP
By:

Sebastian Vettel admitted he took "too much risk" trying to climb through the field at the Eifel Grand Prix, after ending up spinning early on while trying to pass Antonio Giovinazzi.

The German was attempting to make his way through the field on medium tyres in the first stint when it all went wrong at the tight first corner on lap 11.

After aborting an attempt to find a way past Giovinazzi on the inside, Vettel went to the left but locked up the rears and pitched himself in to a spin.

That moment flat spotted his tyres and forced him to switch strategies, which included a stint on hard tyres and him then stuck battling in traffic for much of the afternoon.

Reflecting on the incident afterwards, Vettel suggesting he was pushing too much and was caught about by the aero wake of the Alfa Romeo ahead of him.

"Well, I was trying to make progress and taking a lot of risk," said the German. "Looking back on it, obviously too much risk.

"And I think I lost the car when I was crossing the wake. Certainly that was not intention and it destroyed my chance to do better."

While Vettel's teammate Charles Leclerc qualified fourth and was able to finish in the points despite a difficult first stint, Vettel never properly recovered from the setback of the spin and came home 11th.

"It wasn't the easiest race and I was stuck in traffic, also because of my own fault. Therefore it was difficult to make a lot of progress. I think we probably had more pace than where I finished. It was not a good race."

Vettel has scored just one point since the Spanish Grand Prix and appears to be struggling more than teammate Leclerc with the handling of this year's Ferrari SF1000.

But with clear opportunities available at new tracks coming up, Vettel knows it is important for Ferrari to keep scoring, with AlphaTauri remaining a threat in the constructors' championship.

"We still have some races left and the points are important for us," he said. "I think that's the main target and I'm looking forward to the next three. Portimao is a novelty for me, as is Imola. Turkey I've been to on the other hand, so it should be exciting."

Related video

What caused Bottas to gift Hamilton his F1 history moment

Previous article

What caused Bottas to gift Hamilton his F1 history moment

Next article

Eifel Grand Prix driver ratings

Eifel Grand Prix driver ratings
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Eifel GP
Drivers Sebastian Vettel
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Abiteboul: Tattoo bet fuelled by "a few beers"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Abiteboul: Tattoo bet fuelled by "a few beers"

Yamaha announces 2021 World Superbike line-up
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Yamaha announces 2021 World Superbike line-up

Norris failure at Eifel GP a repeat of Spa issue
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris failure at Eifel GP a repeat of Spa issue

Hamilton wants memory of matching Schumacher to "stick"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants memory of matching Schumacher to "stick"

Rossi “didn’t understand” why he crashed in French GP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi “didn’t understand” why he crashed in French GP

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet

Eifel Grand Prix driver ratings Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Eifel Grand Prix driver ratings

Vettel admits he took "too much risk" at Eifel GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel admits he took "too much risk" at Eifel GP

Latest news

Eifel Grand Prix driver ratings Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Eifel Grand Prix driver ratings

Vettel admits he took "too much risk" at Eifel GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel admits he took "too much risk" at Eifel GP

What caused Bottas to gift Hamilton his F1 history moment Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What caused Bottas to gift Hamilton his F1 history moment

Norris failure at Eifel GP a repeat of Spa issue
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris failure at Eifel GP a repeat of Spa issue

Trending

1
Formula 1

Abiteboul: Tattoo bet fuelled by "a few beers"

2h
2
World Superbike

Yamaha announces 2021 World Superbike line-up

2h
3
Formula 1

Norris failure at Eifel GP a repeat of Spa issue

2h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton wants memory of matching Schumacher to "stick"

3h
5
Formula 1

Eifel Grand Prix driver ratings

15m

Latest news

Eifel Grand Prix driver ratings
Formula 1

Eifel Grand Prix driver ratings

Vettel admits he took "too much risk" at Eifel GP
Formula 1

Vettel admits he took "too much risk" at Eifel GP

What caused Bottas to gift Hamilton his F1 history moment
Formula 1

What caused Bottas to gift Hamilton his F1 history moment

Norris failure at Eifel GP a repeat of Spa issue
Formula 1

Norris failure at Eifel GP a repeat of Spa issue

Abiteboul: Tattoo bet fuelled by "a few beers"
Formula 1

Abiteboul: Tattoo bet fuelled by "a few beers"

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher’s F1 wins record 08:47
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher’s F1 wins record

Grand Prix Greats – Kimi Raikkonen sets new F1 starts record 05:30
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Kimi Raikkonen sets new F1 starts record

Starting Grid for the Eifel Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Eifel Grand Prix

Toto's Trip Down Memory Lane at the Nordschleife 05:52
Formula 1

Toto's Trip Down Memory Lane at the Nordschleife

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit 07:02
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.