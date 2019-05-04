Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: "I'm not driving at my best right now"

shares
comments
Vettel: "I'm not driving at my best right now"
By:
Co-author: Valentin Khorounzhiy
7m ago

Sebastian Vettel is aware he is not "driving at my best" at the start of the 2019 Formula 1 season because the way his Ferrari is responding on track feels "unnatural".

Ferrari has struggled to translate its pre-season pace into results and in the races it has been more competitive, Bahrain and Azerbaijan, Vettel has not been as fast as new teammate Charles Leclerc.

Read Also:

Vettel has two third-place finishes in the last two grands prix and is ahead of Leclerc in the championship, but believes Ferrari must find more performance to fight Mercedes and unlock more pace in himself.

"We need stronger pace, simple as that," said Vettel. "We need to be faster. It seems that for us it's more of a conscious effort to get the car in the right window, whereas maybe for them it seems to click a little bit easier.

"Especially a place like [Baku], you need the confidence in the car. I'm not there yet. I can feel that I'm not driving at my best because simply the car does not answer or does not respond the way I like. And then I think it's unnatural. I think everybody's been there."

Vettel's peaks are not as impressive as Leclerc's so far this season. The five-point gap in the championship is partly explained by Leclerc being restricted by team orders in Australia and China.

Leclerc has also claimed Ferrari's only pole of the season, in Bahrain, where Vettel was only second and spun out in the race while Leclerc was denied a commanding win by an electronics problem.

"At the moment I'm not so unhappy with the car," said Leclerc when asked by Motorsport.com if he shared his teammate's discomfort with the SF90.

"We maybe need to work a little bit on our race. I think in qualifying the car felt amazing, in the race I have a little bit more balance problems. But these are small issues and I'm pretty sure if we work on it we'll get over it."

Vettel argues his peak is lower because he is driving more cautiously while unhappy with the SF90's handling.

"When it's not there [the performance], then your judgement is normally right, to not go there because you end up losing the car," said Vettel. "I seem to be more sensitive at the first races than at the test. The test was really good but that's a long time ago now. We need to look forward and improve the way we handle things, the way we work, to just get faster."

Next article
Teammate wars: Who’s winning ahead of the Spanish GP?

Previous article

Teammate wars: Who’s winning ahead of the Spanish GP?
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Baku to reimburse Williams for drain cover accident damage
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Baku to reimburse Williams for drain cover accident damage

16h ago
Rossi explains Yamaha woes on Friday at Jerez Article
MotoGP

Rossi explains Yamaha woes on Friday at Jerez

2021 F1 chassis rules sign-off set for October compromise Article
Formula 1

2021 F1 chassis rules sign-off set for October compromise

Latest videos
How a Formula 1 car works: Episode 4 - Diffuser 02:05
Formula 1

How a Formula 1 car works: Episode 4 - Diffuser

19h ago
F1 2019 game latest: What we've learned so far 08:18
Formula 1

F1 2019 game latest: What we've learned so far

May 3, 2019

Shop Our Store
Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel

Shop Now
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now

News in depth
Vettel: "I'm not driving at my best right now"
Formula 1

Vettel: "I'm not driving at my best right now"

Teammate wars: Who’s winning ahead of the Spanish GP?
Formula 1

Teammate wars: Who’s winning ahead of the Spanish GP?

Baku to reimburse Williams for drain cover accident damage
Formula 1

Baku to reimburse Williams for drain cover accident damage

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.