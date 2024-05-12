Verstappen not a fan of F1 superlicence points system blocking Antonelli

A driver aiming to compete in an F1 race has to accumulate a total of 40 points to be granted a superlicence, a system that was introduced for 2016.

The FIA, Formula 1's ruling body, decided to introduce the points system after Verstappen made his grand prix debut at the age of 17 years and 166 days at the start of the 2015 season, jumping into F1 straight from European Formula 3.

Some of the other requirements to obtain a superlicence include being at least 18 years old and having completed at least 80% of two full seasons in a single-seater series.

The system was brought into the spotlight again last year when the FIA rejected Red Bull's request for IndyCar race winner Colton Herta to be granted an exemption for a superlicence.

Recently, it emerged that a request has been lodged with the FIA for Mercedes junior Andrea Kimi Antonelli to be granted a superlicence before he turns 18 in August.

The Italian, currently racing in F2 with Prema, has been linked with an F1 seat even as early as this year, although Mercedes boss Toto Wolff poured cold water on the speculation, saying it "is not going to happen".

Three-time world champion Verstappen said he opposes the current points system, and he reckons it doesn't serve the intended purpose.

"That rule was introduced because of me, of course," Verstappen told Dutch media. "In the end, it doesn't stop what it's meant for.

"It's not specifically about him, but this can stop some talents from getting into Formula 1 quickly because they have to accumulate those 40 points first.

"I'm not a big fan of it, of this entire system. The FIA thinks it's good, but I'd rather not have it.

"If someone is 17 or 18 years old and has maybe 20 points, but if he is very fast, why can't he get into Formula 1 then?"

Despite his early debut, Verstappen went on to become the youngest driver to ever score a point, the youngest to finish on the podium, and the youngest to win a race.