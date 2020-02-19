Verstappen says new Red Bull "fast everywhere"

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
148 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
232 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
246 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
253 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
267 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
281 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen says new Red Bull "fast everywhere"

shares
comments
Verstappen says new Red Bull "fast everywhere"
By:
Feb 19, 2020, 5:42 PM

Max Verstappen says the new Red Bull car is "fast everywhere" and its reliability has improved as well, following the first day of pre-season testing.

The Dutchman ended the opening day of action at Barcelona fourth overall in the standings, just more than half a second adrift of pace-setter Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes, but seemed bullish about his first experience of the RB16.

"The car is fast everywhere, which is a good thing," said Verstappen about his first impressions of the car.

"And the reliability seems even better, so that is all very positive."

He added: "I think it's been a good day. The car has been working really well together with the engine, and that is what we want to see. For us that is the most important.

"I am very happy about that. We just want to learn the car and try things on the car and see what we can do."

Read Also:

Although Mercedes was clear at the front, Verstappen said that his team was only focused on itself and was not reading too much in to the times.

"We're not looking at that," he said. "We just have to look at ourselves and focus on what we can improve.

"For us it was just about turning laps and testing different things. That's what we did today."

The only dramas that Verstappen suffered during the day were two spins at the final chicane, which he escaped from both times without hitting the barriers.

"I touched once the gravel I think, that is why I spun," he said. "And once I lost it in the second corner, so these things can happen trying to find the limits with the car and what we can do.

"Luckily no damage which at the end of the day is the most important thing."

Next article
Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 on first day of testing

Previous article

Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 on first day of testing
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
22 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
02:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
06:00
16:00
FP3
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
04:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
07:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
06:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Latest videos

Renault R.S.20 Shakedown 01:00
Formula 1
53m

Renault R.S.20 Shakedown

McLaren MCL35 Shakedown 00:43
Formula 1
1h

McLaren MCL35 Shakedown

Alfa Romeo C39 Launch 00:38
Formula 1
1h

Alfa Romeo C39 Launch

Onboard: Romain Grosjean in the new Haas VF-20 02:09
Formula 1

Onboard: Romain Grosjean in the new Haas VF-20

Verstappen and Albon drive the Aston Martin Valkyrie for the first time 02:45
Formula 1

Verstappen and Albon drive the Aston Martin Valkyrie for the first time

Latest news

Verstappen says new Red Bull "fast everywhere"
F1

Verstappen says new Red Bull "fast everywhere"

Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 on first day of testing
F1

Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 on first day of testing

How Williams has confronted its demons head-on
F1

How Williams has confronted its demons head-on

Latest F1 2020 testing tech updates, straight from the track
F1

Latest F1 2020 testing tech updates, straight from the track

Ocon has "never felt" so much downforce in F1 car
F1

Ocon has "never felt" so much downforce in F1 car

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.