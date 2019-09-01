Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
39 days
See full schedule
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
60 days
See full schedule
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
74 days
See full schedule
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
88 days
See full schedule
Formula 1 / Belgian GP / Breaking news

Verstappen's move on Raikkonen "stupid" - Vasseur

shares
comments
Verstappen's move on Raikkonen "stupid" - Vasseur
By:
Sep 1, 2019, 6:01 PM

Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team boss Fred Vasseur has blamed Max Verstappen for the first corner collision with Kimi Raikkonen in the Belgian GP.

Verstappen made a poor start and both Raikkonen and Sergio Perez pulled ahead of him on the run to La Source.

The Dutchman took the inside line and made contact with the Alfa's right rear wheel, pitching Raikkonen onto the air, in an incident that was similar to one involving the same drivers in 2016.

The contact led to Verstappen's retirement immediately afterwards when suspension damage caused him to go straight on at Eau Rouge.

Raikkonen was forced to make two stops under the safety car and, while he was able to rejoin the pack, his race was compromised by bodywork damage, and he eventually finished 16th.

"I don't know what happened with Verstappen," Vasseur told Motorsport.com. "But he came from nowhere, he was even behind Perez before the braking.

"He tried to get two cars in the first corner, and it's stupid because in Spa you can overtake and you have room to do something. We are not in Budapest or in Monaco. The car was completely damaged, we were missing half of the floor."

Read Also:

The FIA stewards deemed that it was a racing incident, taking no action.

"It was looked at," said race director Michael Masi. "Obviously we had the safety car immediately but once that got cleared, looked at it and it was determined that it literally was Turn 1, lap one, racing incident. No further action."

Verstappen was adamant that he was not at fault, although he didn't blame Raikkonen.

"Well, first of all a bad start," he said. "I don't know why, but we had a little wheelspin. And after that I just tried to keep to the inside and I think Kimi just expected that he was completely in front of me.

"Of course I braked a little later than the other two, but it was still very early. At one point he went on to do his normal line and I couldn't go anywhere."

Asked if he saw it as a racing incident, he said: "Yes, I think so, in the end. He didn't do it on purpose, of course."

Red Bull boss Christian Horner defended his driver, pointing his finishing record over the past year.

"Max remarkably has had a run since Hungary last year where he's finished top five in every grand prix," he said. "Twenty-one races or whatever it's been. It was almost an action replay of the incident here in 2016 with Kimi again.

"Maybe it's a blind spot for Kimi! It's a racing incident. He's gone in low, I don't think Kimi knew he was there. The problem is we'd had a poor start. At that point you're in the pack and unfortunately it's bitten us today."

Speaking to the media before viewing a replay Raikkonen said he hadn't seen Verstappen on his inside.

"I was suddenly on two wheels," said the Finn. "Obviously I haven't seen it, so it's a bit hard to say. I was concentrating on slowing down because the Mercedes took a tight line so I had to slow down a lot. Honestly I didn't see him."

"It's a shame because we would have had a lot of speed. There was too much damage. We still tried and finished the laps off."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, crashes on the opening lap

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, crashes on the opening lap

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Next article
Ricciardo had doubts about racing after Hubert's death

Previous article

Ricciardo had doubts about racing after Hubert's death

Next article

Belgian GP: Lap by lap animation

Belgian GP: Lap by lap animation
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Belgian GP
Drivers Kimi Raikkonen Shop Now , Max Verstappen Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
14:30
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
18:30
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
15:30
12:00
QU Sat 31 Aug
18:30
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
18:40
15:10
Latest results Standings

