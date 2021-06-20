Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sainz: Ferrari's tyre degradation twice as bad as F1 rivals'
Formula 1 / French GP News

Verstappen: Radio issues didn't make France win more complicated

By:

Max Verstappen says his late French Grand Prix team radio problems did not make his Formula 1 victory at Paul Ricard more complicated, as they occurred after his final pitstop. 

Verstappen: Radio issues didn't make France win more complicated

Verstappen executed an aggressive two-stop strategy to win the 2021 French GP ahead of one-stopping Mercedes driver and title rival Lewis Hamilton, with the circumstances of the race playing out along similar lines to the season opener in Bahrain and the Spanish GP. 

Hamilton won both of those events after Verstappen botched his late passing attempt in Bahrain and Hamilton was switched to a two-stopper at Barcelona that also involved giving up track position to his rival, as Red Bull chose to do on Sunday at Paul Ricard. 

But when Verstappen returned to the track to complete his third stint, charged with closing an 18-second gap and passing both Mercedes drivers, Red Bull was at times unable to hear his radio messages. 

The team instructed him to try and move the microphone embedded in his helmet, but this did not seem to have made much of an impact as the race entered the closing stages, where Verstappen in any case successfully chased back to Hamilton to reclaim first – which he had initially lost with an off at the race’s first corners and then unexpectedly taken back by undercutting Hamilton at his first stop. 

When discussing Red Bull’s successful race-winning strategy in the post-race press conference, Verstappen explained that the team radio issues meant “even if I wouldn’t agree to it, I could have been talking on my radio but they would never understand me anyway!” 

He added: “I don’t know [what the problem was].  

“It was literally next to my mouth. I tried to change it and it was always in the same position as previous races and stuff. So, I don’t know happened.” 

When asked if the radio problem had made his third stint harder, Verstappen replied: “No. 

“I just couldn’t talk back to them. But they of course could feed me all the information and that’s the most important [thing] – because the stops were done.  

“So, I could talk to them [if the radio had been working], but what can you do?” 

Read Also:

Verstappen also said that victory in the French GP – previously a Mercedes stronghold where the Black Arrows had been undefeated since the race returned to the F1 calendar in 2018 – was “very promising”.  

“Clearly, in the race with how the conditions were in the beginning [cooler and windier compared to qualifying and with less rubber on the track surface after rain on Sunday morning], it was not easy for us,” he continued.  

“But then again towards the end I think the car started to come together again and we were very competitive.  

“Of course I’m very pleased for that and I hope that we can keep this up.”  

shares
comments
Sainz: Ferrari's tyre degradation twice as bad as F1 rivals'

Previous article

Sainz: Ferrari's tyre degradation twice as bad as F1 rivals'
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bottas believes his angry radio message didn't go too far

51min
2
MotoGP

German MotoGP: Marquez scores incredible comeback win

4h
3
Formula 1

FIA explains why Perez escaped F1 track limits penalty in France

1h
4
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins F1 French GP

1h
5
Formula 1

French GP: Verstappen passes Hamilton to win after start error

2h
Latest news
Verstappen: Radio issues didn't make France win more complicated
Formula 1

Verstappen: Radio issues didn't make France win more complicated

15m
Sainz: Ferrari's tyre degradation twice as bad as F1 rivals'
Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari's tyre degradation twice as bad as F1 rivals'

17m
Bottas believes his angry radio message didn't go too far
Formula 1

Bottas believes his angry radio message didn't go too far

51m
Mercedes had "no choice" but to pit Bottas first in French GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes had "no choice" but to pit Bottas first in French GP

1h
FIA explains why Perez escaped F1 track limits penalty in France
Formula 1

FIA explains why Perez escaped F1 track limits penalty in France

1h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Verstappen passes Hamilton to win in France 04:50
Formula 1
21m

Formula 1: Verstappen passes Hamilton to win in France

Formula 1: Verstappen on pole for French GP 04:52
Formula 1
22h

Formula 1: Verstappen on pole for French GP

Starting Grid for the French Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021

Starting Grid for the French Grand Prix

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021 04:35
Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021

What Makes A Track Worthy Enough For Formula 1? - FIA Track Grades Explained 06:12
Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021

What Makes A Track Worthy Enough For Formula 1? - FIA Track Grades Explained

Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
French GP: Verstappen passes Hamilton to win after start error French GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

French GP: Verstappen passes Hamilton to win after start error

Verstappen "still not happy" with Pirelli tyre failures explanation French GP
Formula 1

Verstappen "still not happy" with Pirelli tyre failures explanation

The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge French GP Prime
Formula 1

The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen: Red Bull didn't expect to be this good at Paul Ricard French GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't expect to be this good at Paul Ricard

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures French GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
FIA explains why Perez escaped F1 track limits penalty in France French GP
Formula 1

FIA explains why Perez escaped F1 track limits penalty in France

Horner: Red Bull can beat Mercedes anywhere if it wins in France French GP
Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull can beat Mercedes anywhere if it wins in France

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Prime
Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge Prime

The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past.

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Prime

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again Prime

The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021
Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future Prime

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Two tenth places in recent races have lifted Alfa Romeo to the head of Formula 1's 'Class C' battle in 2021, but longer-term the Swiss-based squad has far loftier ambitions. With the new 2022 rules set to level out the playing field, team boss Frederic Vasseur has good reason to be optimistic, as he explained to Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Prime

How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

The MP4/1 was pioneering by choice, but a McLaren by chance. STUART CODLING relates the tangled (carbon fibre) weaves which led to the creation of one of motor racing’s defining cars

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Prime

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

Wind tunnel work forms the bedrock of aerodynamic development in Formula 1. But as Pat Symonds explains, advances in virtual research are signalling the end of these expensive and complicated relics.

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2021
Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Prime

Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

The newspapers, naturally, lingered over Max Mosley’s tainted family history and niche sexual practices. But this is to trivialise the legacy of a big beast of motor racing politics. Stuart Codling weighs the life of a man whose work for safety on both road and track has saved hundreds of thousands of lives, but whose penchant for cruelty remains problematic and polarising.

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2021

Trending Today

Bottas believes his angry radio message didn't go too far
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas believes his angry radio message didn't go too far

German MotoGP: Marquez scores incredible comeback win
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

German MotoGP: Marquez scores incredible comeback win

FIA explains why Perez escaped F1 track limits penalty in France
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains why Perez escaped F1 track limits penalty in France

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins F1 French GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins F1 French GP

French GP: Verstappen passes Hamilton to win after start error
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

French GP: Verstappen passes Hamilton to win after start error

Mercedes had "no choice" but to pit Bottas first in French GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes had "no choice" but to pit Bottas first in French GP

Sainz: Ferrari's tyre degradation twice as bad as F1 rivals'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari's tyre degradation twice as bad as F1 rivals'

Verstappen: Radio issues didn't make France win more complicated
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Radio issues didn't make France win more complicated

Latest news

Verstappen: Radio issues didn't make France win more complicated
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Radio issues didn't make France win more complicated

Sainz: Ferrari's tyre degradation twice as bad as F1 rivals'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari's tyre degradation twice as bad as F1 rivals'

Bottas believes his angry radio message didn't go too far
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas believes his angry radio message didn't go too far

Mercedes had "no choice" but to pit Bottas first in French GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes had "no choice" but to pit Bottas first in French GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.