Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Austrian GP sprint pole Next / Hamilton: No answer for Q3 crash that cost chance at top three
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Verstappen "on edge with track limits" on Austrian GP pole lap

Max Verstappen says he was "more on the edge with track limits" on his Austria Formula 1 pole lap as he pushed to recover time lost earlier in the lap.

Matt Kew
By:
Listen to this article

He eclipsed chief 2022 rival Charles Leclerc in the dying moments of a session twice red-flagged, owing to crashes from both Mercedes drivers, who had been a credible pole threat.

The Ferraris left the pits ahead of the Red Bull for the final 2m30s qualifying shootout.

Leclerc set a personal best first sector, lost time in the middle part of the lap but then set the fastest run of the session through the final sector to snatch provisional pole with a 1m05.013s.

Verstappen, meanwhile, had missed his personal bests in the first and second sectors - albeit his slower time in S1 was still 0.07s up on Leclerc before he ceded 0.03s to the Ferrari in S3.

The Red Bull driver then snatched the top spot for the sprint race away from his rival, a personal best final sector just 0.002s slower than Leclerc to post a 1m04.984s benchmark.

Explaining his lap, Verstappen knew he had dropped time early on and therefore had to be "pretty spot on" and did so being aggressive with track limits through the final corners.

Verstappen said: "It was a bit tricky. I think the long wait [after the red flag] is never amazing.

"Then we went out. My Turn 1 and 3 were not the best, so I knew that the rest of the lap needed to be pretty spot on here to be able to do something.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"And I think especially the last sector was a lot better than what I've done before, and more on the edge of course with the track limits.

"It was good. It was close. I knew it was going to be close but of course, it's always nice to just be ahead."

Read Also:

A second pole in three races comes after Verstappen asked Red Bull to give him a quicker car for qualifying in Azerbaijan, having watched Leclerc seize fours poles in a row between Miami and Baku.

That one-lap advantage combined with the RB18's race pace underlined Verstappen's confidence for the sprint contest.

He continued: "I think we have a great car normally. Qualifying is not our strongest point.

"So, I just hope of course, to have a clean Turn 1, a good getaway and from there onwards anything can happen. But I feel confident with the car we have."

shares
comments
F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Austrian GP sprint pole
Previous article

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Austrian GP sprint pole
Next article

Hamilton: No answer for Q3 crash that cost chance at top three

Hamilton: No answer for Q3 crash that cost chance at top three
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Leclerc "just wants a clean race" following Ferrari F1 disaster Austrian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc "just wants a clean race" following Ferrari F1 disaster

Austrian GP: Verstappen grabs F1 sprint pole as both Mercedes crash Austrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Austrian GP: Verstappen grabs F1 sprint pole as both Mercedes crash

How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine British GP Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

Latest news

Perez to start Austria sprint 13th after Q3 laps deleted
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez to start Austria sprint 13th after Q3 laps deleted

Leclerc "just wants a clean race" following Ferrari F1 disaster
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc "just wants a clean race" following Ferrari F1 disaster

Hamilton: No answer for Q3 crash that cost chance at top three
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: No answer for Q3 crash that cost chance at top three

Verstappen "on edge with track limits" on Austrian GP pole lap
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen "on edge with track limits" on Austrian GP pole lap

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Prime

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B were not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best" Prime

The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner.

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Prime

How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022
The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost Prime

The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga Prime

Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2022
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Prime

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Prime

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue.

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.