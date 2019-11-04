Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / United States GP / Breaking news

Floor damage hurt Verstappen's Austin win bid

shares
comments
Floor damage hurt Verstappen's Austin win bid
By:
Nov 4, 2019, 3:45 PM

Max Verstappen's bid for victory in the United States Grand Prix was hurt by him picking up floor damage early in the race.

The Dutchman was Mercedes' main challenger in Austin but just missed out on being able to take second place from Lewis Hamilton on the final lap.

After the race, however, it was discovered that the balance of Verstappen's car had been affected by a broken floor, although the team was not sure what caused it.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said: "We had a pretty decent weekend, qualifying within a few hundredths of the pole, but we have lost a big chunk of the rear floor quite early on in the race.

"We damaged the front wing endplate with a touch at the first turn, and then we have had some rear floor damage which I don't know if that was the result of that or running wide at the first turn.

"But from about lap five onwards we saw a drop in load and there is a big hole in the floor that is missing."

Verstappen said the floor damage caused his car to behave in a "weird" way that he had not experienced before.

"I was just struggling with some weird oversteer in the car," he explained.

"Initially, they said it was my front wing, which had a little bit of damage but after the race I looked at the car and I was missing a big piece of my floor in front of the rear tyre, so that definitely cost me a lot of lap time today.

"I don't know when it happened, but already quite quickly into the race I had this weird behaviour from the car, which I had not felt before. So that's a bit unfortunate and otherwise I think we could have been stronger."

Read Also:

Horner said that the biggest consequence of the floor damage was not lost laptime, but that it affected the car's balance which had consequences in terms of tyre management.

"It is difficult to quantify the performance, but definitely, it made us slightly heavier on deg because the balance shift was quite significant," he said.

"Max was obviously closing down Lewis at the end of the race there, as Lewis looked like he was running out of tyres. But then unfortunately the combination of backmarkers and yellow flags, it muted the race right in the last couple of laps."

Next article
Hamilton: Sixth F1 championship "beyond surreal"

Previous article

Hamilton: Sixth F1 championship "beyond surreal"

Next article

Magnussen's brake disc "exploded" during US GP

Magnussen's brake disc "exploded" during US GP
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event United States GP
Drivers Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

United States GP

United States GP

1 Nov - 3 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 1 Nov
09:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 1 Nov
13:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 2 Nov
11:00
13:00
QU Sat 2 Nov
14:00
16:00
Race Sun 3 Nov
11:10
13:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Leclerc hits back at Verstappen's Ferrari allegations

2
Formula 1

Ferrari explains dip in straightline speed at Austin

3
Super GT

Button raced with "basically the same car as last year"

4
IndyCar

Penske subsidiary buys IndyCar, Indianapolis Motor Speedway

3h
5
Formula 1

Magnussen's brake disc "exploded" during US GP

19m

Latest videos

The pivotal moments in Lewis Hamilton's sixth F1 world championship 07:01
Formula 1
37m

The pivotal moments in Lewis Hamilton's sixth F1 world championship

Starting Grid for the United States GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the United States GP

Tearing it up in Tinseltown with Red Bull Racing 08:54
Formula 1

Tearing it up in Tinseltown with Red Bull Racing

F1's 2021 rule changes explained 10:12
Formula 1

F1's 2021 rule changes explained

Tata Communications: Ross Brawn – finding new F1 audiences without alienating the traditional ones 04:04
Formula 1

Tata Communications: Ross Brawn – finding new F1 audiences without alienating the traditional ones

Latest news

Magnussen's brake disc "exploded" during US GP
F1

Magnussen's brake disc "exploded" during US GP

Floor damage hurt Verstappen's Austin win bid
F1

Floor damage hurt Verstappen's Austin win bid

Hamilton: Sixth F1 championship "beyond surreal"
F1

Hamilton: Sixth F1 championship "beyond surreal"

Alfa Romeo retains Giovinazzi for 2020 F1 season
F1

Alfa Romeo retains Giovinazzi for 2020 F1 season

McLaren and Petrobras terminate sponsorship deal
F1

McLaren and Petrobras terminate sponsorship deal

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.