Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Zhou: F1's halo saved me in British GP start crash Next / Albon released from hospital after British GP F1 crash
Formula 1 / British GP News

Wedged AlphaTauri F1 endplate wrecked Verstappen’s British GP

Max Verstappen’s British Grand Prix hopes were wrecked by a front wing endplate from Red Bull’s sister Formula 1 team AlphaTauri getting stuck under his floor and ruining his aerodynamics.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Wedged AlphaTauri F1 endplate wrecked Verstappen’s British GP
Listen to this article

The world champion had just taken the lead from Ferrari's Carlos Sainz at Silverstone when he suddenly slowed with what he believed was a puncture.

However, after pitting for fresh tyres and finding his car was no better, Verstappen struggled on with a mysterious aero loss that the team suspected was caused by car damage. He eventually came home in seventh.

Television footage had shown him hitting a part from Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari early on in the race, and it was thought that it could have been related to that.

However, it was only after the grand prix that Red Bull discovered the problem had actually been caused by the endplate from an AlphaTauri front wing getting embedded underneath the Dutchman's RB18.

The part had been ripped off after AlphaTauri team-mates Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly collided on lap 11, wrecking their own squad’s hope of points.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, who showed reporters later on a photo of Verstappen in the post-race debrief holding the endplate, reckoned that the disruption to his car’s airflow was costing Verstappen about 20 percent of his peak downforce.

“We didn't have a puncture,” explained Horner, reflecting on Verstappen’s problem. “He was reporting, because it was so bad, that it felt like a puncture. But basically on lap 11, he hit a piece of debris which was an AlphaTauri part from an incident that they had.

“So he's then done the race with a modified floor that had a piece of an AlphaTauri endplate stuck under the bottom of the car. It stayed in there and got stuck and wedged itself almost like a blockage.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Verstappen explained that he did not know during the race what the problem was, but realised quite quickly afterwards how bad his car had been affected when he inspected it in parc ferme.

“When I jumped out of the car I had a look at the floor and underneath, on the left hand side, it is completely ruptured, everything is gone,” he said. “Once I got into the lead and Carlos made a mistake, a few corners later in Turn 5, there was a piece a carbon.

“But, by the time I was there, I couldn’t move drastically left or right so I just tried to hit it head on. But instead it just went into my floor and it destroyed everything.

“It felt like a puncture because suddenly I had no balance and the car was hopping a lot. So we decided to box and even after that the car was just a handful to drive.”

Although Verstappen and the team did everything to try to better balance the car for the rest of the race, he admitted it was a struggle to look after the tyres.

“The tough bit was to find a nice aero balance because, of course, massive loss of mainly rear load to try and help the front wing," he added. “When you do that, you get overload so that wasn’t ideal on the hard tyre set. Then for the last set we went up again but it was very tough.

“But at the end of the day I think seventh place was a good result with the damage I had.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Zhou: F1's halo saved me in British GP start crash
Previous article

Zhou: F1's halo saved me in British GP start crash
Next article

Albon released from hospital after British GP F1 crash

Albon released from hospital after British GP F1 crash
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Horner: Mercedes let Ferrari off the hook with Hamilton F1 tyre call British GP
Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes let Ferrari off the hook with Hamilton F1 tyre call

Mercedes still not "too optimistic" despite British GP victory challenge British GP
Formula 1

Mercedes still not "too optimistic" despite British GP victory challenge

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Canadian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

Latest news

No matter how noble the cause, the Silverstone protest was reckless and risked lives
Formula 1 Formula 1

No matter how noble the cause, the Silverstone protest was reckless and risked lives

When Sainz really took his first win from pole at Silverstone in 2010
Formula 1 Formula 1

When Sainz really took his first win from pole at Silverstone in 2010

Why Sainz's first win could be costly for Ferrari long term
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Sainz's first win could be costly for Ferrari long term

Alonso expected Leclerc F1 penalty for weaving during British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso expected Leclerc F1 penalty for weaving during British GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost Prime

The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
7 h
Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga Prime

Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2022
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Prime

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Prime

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue.

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Prime

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger .

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2022
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.