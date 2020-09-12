Formula 1
Formula 1 / Tuscany GP / Practice report

Tuscan GP: Bottas tops FP3 from Verstappen by 0.017s

shares
comments
Tuscan GP: Bottas tops FP3 from Verstappen by 0.017s
By:

Valtteri Bottas completed a practice clean-sweep for Formula 1's Tuscan Grand Prix, but Max Verstappen's rapid final lap piled pressure on Mercedes as he beat Lewis Hamilton to P2.

Bottas set the initial place at an unusually early point in FP3, as he quickly headed out onto to further explore the Mugello track on the soft tyres.

His 1m17.437s came in well before 10 minutes had been completed, which was followed by a lengthy lull in action.

After 10 more minutes had passed, the pack emerged, with Hamilton finally appearing for the first time – immediately on the softs.

He used them to take the top spot from his teammate with a 1m17.415s, trailing Bottas only in the opening sector.

Just before the halfway point, Bottas hit back on using the same set of softs he had run at the beginning of the session with a 1m17.239s to retake first place at that stage, with Verstappen following a few corners behind for his first run on the mediums.

Verstappen's first lap put him 0.059s adrift, with the fastest final sector, but after a cool-down lap he pushed again and claimed P1 with a 1m17.116s – adding the quickest first sector at that point.

Heading into the final quarter of the session, Bottas reappeared on new softs and shot back to first place with a 1m16.530s – despite running slightly wide mid-way through the Bucine final corner.

Hamilton stole back the fastest time in sector one on his next run, but wound up 0.083s behind Bottas, to push Verstappen's medium tyre lap to third.

Verstappen finally fitted the softs in the final minutes and used the red walled rubber to blast his way to a personal best time – with another new fastest time in the final sector – to slot in between the Mercedes, just 0.017s behind Bottas.

Lance Stroll put his Racing Point fourth, while Monza winner Pierre Gasly, who had a trip through the gravel after catching a snap of oversteer through the Scarperia/Palagio chicane in the third sector, was fifth for AlphaTauri.

Sergio Perez took sixth ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, while Alex Albon moved from 18th to eighth with the final flying lap of the session.

Albon ran very wide through the exit of the Correntaio hairpin, kicking up dust and grass on the exit, but still managed to improve.

Daniil Kvyat was ninth in the second AlphaTauri, while Romain Grosjean recovered from missing much of FP3 to an electrical issue to round out the top 10.

Both Renaults and both McLarens finished outside the first 10 positions, with Esteban Ocon and Daniel Ricciardo 11th and 17th, while Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris were P12 and P19 respectively.

Sebastian Vettel finished ahead of Norris in the second Ferrari in 18th, while George Russell brought up the rear of the field with no time set as he suffered a suspected brake-by-wire failure – reporting his pedal went "completely to the floor" – on his installation lap, which was the only tour he managed in the session as a result of the issue.

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 17 1'16.530  
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 10 1'16.547 0.017
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 14 1'16.613 0.083
4 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point 10 1'17.112 0.582
5 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 14 1'17.226 0.696
6 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point 14 1'17.341 0.811
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 15 1'17.488 0.958
8 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull 11 1'17.538 1.008
9 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri 17 1'17.627 1.097
10 France Romain Grosjean Haas 19 1'17.635 1.105
11 France Esteban Ocon Renault 13 1'17.746 1.216
12 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren 19 1'17.768 1.238
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 15 1'17.812 1.282
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 17 1'17.843 1.313
15 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 17 1'18.039 1.509
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 16 1'18.072 1.542
17 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault 12 1'18.142 1.612
18 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 15 1'18.186 1.656
19 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 19 1'18.826 2.296
20 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 1    
View full results
About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Tuscany GP
Sub-event FP3
Author Alex Kalinauckas

