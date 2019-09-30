Top 50: All-time F1 World Championship Grand Prix race leaders
Lewis Hamilton broke Michael Schumacher’s record for the most races led in Formula 1 World Championship history at the 2019 Russian Grand Prix at Sochi.
Here are the top 50 grand prix-leading drivers of all-time, in order with their number of races led*. Click on the arrows below to scroll through...
1: Lewis Hamilton, 143
2: Michael Schumacher, 142
3: Sebastian Vettel, 103
4: Ayrton Senna, 86
=5: Alain Prost, 84
=5: Fernando Alonso, 84
7: Kimi Raikkonen, 83
8: David Coulthard, 62
9: Nelson Piquet, 58
=10: Nigel Mansell, 55
=10: Nico Rosberg, 55
=12: Jackie Stewart, 51
=12: Rubens Barrichello, 51
14: Mika Hakkinen, 48
15: Damon Hill, 45
16: Jim Clark, 43
=17: Jenson Button, 42
=17: Felipe Massa, 42
19: Niki Lauda, 41
20: Juan Manuel Fangio, 38
=21: Graham Hill, 32
=21: Gerhard Berger, 32
=21: Juan Pablo Montoya, 32
24: Stirling Moss, 31
=25: Riccardo Patrese, 29
=25: Mark Webber, 29
=27: Jack Brabham, 28
=27: Ronnie Peterson, 28
29: Rene Arnoux, 25
=30: James Hunt, 24
=30: Alan Jones, 24
=32: Jody Scheckter, 23
=32: Valtteri Bottas, 23
34: Mario Andretti, 22
=35: Alberto Ascari, 21
=35: Ralf Schumacher, 21
=37: Clay Regazzoni, 20
=37: Keke Rosberg, 20
=37: Jacques Villeneuve, 20
40: Jacky Ickx, 19
=40: Carlos Reutemann, 19
=40: Jean Alesi, 19
=43: Emerson Fittipaldi, 18
=43: Gilles Villeneuve, 18
=43: Daniel Ricciardo, 18
=43: Max Verstappen, 18
=47: John Surtees, 17
=47: Denny Hulme, 17
=49: Dan Gurney, 16
=49: Jarno Trulli, 16
* – Figures correct as of September 29, 2019.
