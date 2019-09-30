Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
59 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Top List

Top 50: All-time F1 World Championship Grand Prix race leaders

shares
comments
Top 50: All-time F1 World Championship Grand Prix race leaders
By:
Sep 30, 2019, 5:55 PM

Lewis Hamilton broke Michael Schumacher’s record for the most races led in Formula 1 World Championship history at the 2019 Russian Grand Prix at Sochi.

Here are the top 50 grand prix-leading drivers of all-time, in order with their number of races led*. Click on the arrows below to scroll through...

Slider
List

1: Lewis Hamilton, 143

1: Lewis Hamilton, 143
1/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

2: Michael Schumacher, 142

2: Michael Schumacher, 142
2/50

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

3: Sebastian Vettel, 103

3: Sebastian Vettel, 103
3/50

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

4: Ayrton Senna, 86

4: Ayrton Senna, 86
4/50

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

=5: Alain Prost, 84

=5: Alain Prost, 84
5/50

Photo by: Sutton Images

=5: Fernando Alonso, 84

=5: Fernando Alonso, 84
6/50

Photo by: Charles Coates / LAT Images

7: Kimi Raikkonen, 83

7: Kimi Raikkonen, 83
7/50

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

8: David Coulthard, 62

8: David Coulthard, 62
8/50

Photo by: LAT Images

9: Nelson Piquet, 58

9: Nelson Piquet, 58
9/50

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

=10: Nigel Mansell, 55

=10: Nigel Mansell, 55
10/50

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

=10: Nico Rosberg, 55

=10: Nico Rosberg, 55
11/50

Photo by: Sutton Images

=12: Jackie Stewart, 51

=12: Jackie Stewart, 51
12/50

Photo by: Sutton Images

=12: Rubens Barrichello, 51

=12: Rubens Barrichello, 51
13/50

Photo by: LAT Images

14: Mika Hakkinen, 48

14: Mika Hakkinen, 48
14/50

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

15: Damon Hill, 45

15: Damon Hill, 45
15/50

Photo by: Sutton Images

16: Jim Clark, 43

16: Jim Clark, 43
16/50

Photo by: LAT Images

=17: Jenson Button, 42

=17: Jenson Button, 42
17/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

=17: Felipe Massa, 42

=17: Felipe Massa, 42
18/50

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

19: Niki Lauda, 41

19: Niki Lauda, 41
19/50

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

20: Juan Manuel Fangio, 38

20: Juan Manuel Fangio, 38
20/50

Photo by: LAT Images

=21: Graham Hill, 32

=21: Graham Hill, 32
21/50

Photo by: LAT Images

=21: Gerhard Berger, 32

=21: Gerhard Berger, 32
22/50

Photo by: LAT Images

=21: Juan Pablo Montoya, 32

=21: Juan Pablo Montoya, 32
23/50

Photo by: Sutton Images

24: Stirling Moss, 31

24: Stirling Moss, 31
24/50

Photo by: LAT Images

=25: Riccardo Patrese, 29

=25: Riccardo Patrese, 29
25/50

Photo by: Sutton Images

=25: Mark Webber, 29

=25: Mark Webber, 29
26/50

Photo by: Sutton Images

=27: Jack Brabham, 28

=27: Jack Brabham, 28
27/50

Photo by: LAT Images

=27: Ronnie Peterson, 28

=27: Ronnie Peterson, 28
28/50

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

29: Rene Arnoux, 25

29: Rene Arnoux, 25
29/50

Photo by: LAT Images

=30: James Hunt, 24

=30: James Hunt, 24
30/50

Photo by: LAT Images

=30: Alan Jones, 24

=30: Alan Jones, 24
31/50

Photo by: LAT Images

=32: Jody Scheckter, 23

=32: Jody Scheckter, 23
32/50

Photo by: LAT Images

=32: Valtteri Bottas, 23

=32: Valtteri Bottas, 23
33/50

Photo by: Erik Junius

34: Mario Andretti, 22

34: Mario Andretti, 22
34/50

Photo by: LAT Images

=35: Alberto Ascari, 21

=35: Alberto Ascari, 21
35/50

Photo by: LAT Images

=35: Ralf Schumacher, 21

=35: Ralf Schumacher, 21
36/50

Photo by: Sutton Images

=37: Clay Regazzoni, 20

=37: Clay Regazzoni, 20
37/50

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

=37: Keke Rosberg, 20

=37: Keke Rosberg, 20
38/50

Photo by: Sutton Images

=37: Jacques Villeneuve, 20

=37: Jacques Villeneuve, 20
39/50

Photo by: Sutton Images

40: Jacky Ickx, 19

40: Jacky Ickx, 19
40/50

Photo by: LAT Images

=40: Carlos Reutemann, 19

=40: Carlos Reutemann, 19
41/50

Photo by: Sutton Images

=40: Jean Alesi, 19

=40: Jean Alesi, 19
42/50

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

=43: Emerson Fittipaldi, 18

=43: Emerson Fittipaldi, 18
43/50

Photo by: LAT Images

=43: Gilles Villeneuve, 18

=43: Gilles Villeneuve, 18
44/50

Photo by: LAT Images

=43: Daniel Ricciardo, 18

=43: Daniel Ricciardo, 18
45/50

Photo by: Sutton Images

=43: Max Verstappen, 18

=43: Max Verstappen, 18
46/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

=47: John Surtees, 17

=47: John Surtees, 17
47/50

Photo by: LAT Images

=47: Denny Hulme, 17

=47: Denny Hulme, 17
48/50

Photo by: LAT Images

=49: Dan Gurney, 16

=49: Dan Gurney, 16
49/50

Photo by: LAT Images

=49: Jarno Trulli, 16

=49: Jarno Trulli, 16
50/50

Photo by: LAT Images

* – Figures correct as of September 29, 2019.

Read Also:

Next article
Grosjean urges rivals to be more "gentlemanly" in starts

Previous article

Grosjean urges rivals to be more "gentlemanly" in starts
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

Russian GP

Russian GP

26 Sep - 29 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 27 Sep
09:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 27 Sep
13:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 28 Sep
10:00
12:00
QU Sat 28 Sep
13:00
15:00
Race Sun 29 Sep
12:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton was doing "qualifying laps" to follow Ferraris

2
Formula 1

Steiner may face scrutiny over FIA criticism

3
Formula 1

Top 50: All-time F1 World Championship Grand Prix race leaders

30m
4
MotoGP

Lorenzo: Honda won't disregard my needs in 2020

5
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR to speak with Wallace after “not classy” confrontation

3h

Latest videos

'Ferrari's F1 driver rivalry risks spiraling out of control' 05:36
Formula 1

'Ferrari's F1 driver rivalry risks spiraling out of control'

Top 10 rare F1 car liveries 07:10
Formula 1

Top 10 rare F1 car liveries

Starting Grid for the Russian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Russian GP

The mystery of Jean Alesi's Williams F1 contract 04:57
Formula 1

The mystery of Jean Alesi's Williams F1 contract

A virtual lap of Sochi in F1 2019 01:46
Formula 1

A virtual lap of Sochi in F1 2019

Latest news

Top 50: All-time F1 World Championship Grand Prix race leaders
F1

Top 50: All-time F1 World Championship Grand Prix race leaders

Grosjean urges rivals to be more "gentlemanly" in starts
F1

Grosjean urges rivals to be more "gentlemanly" in starts

Ferrari's F1 driver rivalry risks spiraling out of control
F1

Ferrari's F1 driver rivalry risks spiraling out of control

Will F1 have a three-way fight to the end of 2019?
F1

Will F1 have a three-way fight to the end of 2019?

Hamilton was doing "qualifying laps" to follow Ferraris
F1

Hamilton was doing "qualifying laps" to follow Ferraris

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.