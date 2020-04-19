Formula 1
French GP
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
67 days
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
74 days
R
Formula 1
British GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
88 days
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
102 days
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
130 days
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
137 days
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
151 days
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
158 days
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
172 days
R
Formula 1
United States GP
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
187 days
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
194 days
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
208 days
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
221 days
Previous
Formula 1 / Special feature

The seven strangest Formula 1 sponsors

Apr 19, 2020, 1:54 PM

Sponsorship has been a major part of Formula 1 since the spring of 1968, when F1 teams were given the right to display sponsor logos on their liveries.

Since then we've seen many sponsorship deals throughout the decades, with a number of different companies all willing to pump money into teams for exposure and expertise - sometimes resulting in many weird and wonderful liveries.

In this video, Jake Boxall-Legge takes a trip down memory lane to look at seven of the strangest F1 sponsorships we've seen to date.

About this article

Series Formula 1

