F1 teams won’t have to agree calendar changes, says Carey

The calendar was one of the main subjects on the agenda in a phone conference today involving Carey, Ross Brawn (F1’s managing director of motorsports) and all 10 team bosses, during which the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic were discussed. Carey says not requiring formal approval by the teams will give F1 and the FIA extra flexibility when revising the calendar.

The other key outcome was the decision to postpone the introduction of the 2021 technical regulations until 2022, which will now go through a formal process.

In a statement Carey explained: “During this exceptional time and following several race postponements and the World Motorsport Council’s unanimous decision to move the Formula 1 Summer break forward to March and April, we and the FIA discussed with the teams the need for extra flexibility to accommodate a rescheduled season once the COVID-19 situation improves.

“At the meeting there was full support for the plans to reschedule as many of the postponed races as possible as soon as it is safe to do so. Formula 1 and the FIA will now work to finalise a revised 2020 calendar and will consult with the teams, but as agreed at the meeting the revised calendar will not require their formal approval.

“This will give us the necessary flexibility to agree revised timings with affected race promoters and to be ready to start racing at the right moment.”

Regarding the postponement of the 2021 regulations he added: “Due to the currently volatile financial situation this has created, it has been agreed that teams will use their 2020 chassis for 2021, with the potential freezing of further components to be discussed in due course.

“The introduction and implementation of the Financial Regulations will go ahead as planned in 2021. We are all very grateful for the collaborative nature of the discussions and fully united approach from all parties to get racing in 2020 as soon as the current global situation subsides.

“Formula 1 remains fully committed to launching a 2020 season as soon as possible.”

