Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP2 in
01 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
53 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Formula 1 / Japanese GP / Practice report

Japanese GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP1

shares
comments
Japanese GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP1
By:
Oct 11, 2019, 2:34 AM

Valtteri Bottas set the pace as Mercedes dominated the opening practice session for Formula 1’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Bottas edged his teammate Lewis Hamilton by less than a tenth, with Sebastian Vettel the best of the Ferraris but almost one second off the pace in third.

Mercedes started the session with a seven-lap run on medium tyres as most teams sought to make the most of the dry track running.

Saturday’s final hour-long practice and qualifying sessions have been cancelled out of precaution amid the threat of Typhoon Hagibis. That has left teams with only Friday’s 90-minute sessions to prepare, and FP2 is at risk of being compromised by rain.

Hamilton set the early pace on the initial runs on mediums, posting a 1m30.832s, although by the halfway point of the session Bottas had moved to the front on a 1m30.524s.

In the second half of FP1 teams switched to soft-tyre running, with Ferrari the first to do so.
That allowed Vettel to hold top spot, briefly, but his 1m29.720s was quickly eclipsed by both Mercedes drivers.

Hamilton toppled Vettel with a 1m28.807s before Bottas went even faster, setting a 1m28.731s.
No further improvements left the Mercedes duo well clear as only Vettel managed a time within a second of the leader.

Charles Leclerc was fourth-fastest in the other Ferrari, just under two tenths slower than Vettel and a similar margin clear of Max Verstappen in the lead Red Bull.

Verstappen’s early pace was not as strong as expected for the home race of Red Bull engine partner Honda, with teammate Alex Albon three tenths slower in sixth.

They were not far clear of the leading midfield cars, which were headed by Carlos Sainz. The McLaren driver finished the session seventh, 1.9s slower than Bottas, and just ahead of the Racing Point of Sergio Perez.

Lance Stroll backed up teammate Perez in ninth, with Lando Norris completing the top 10 in the second McLaren.

Nico Hulkenberg was only 13th in the best of the upgraded Renaults, which were completing aero assessments through FP1.

Naoki Yamamoto, Toro Rosso STR14

Naoki Yamamoto, Toro Rosso STR14

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

F1 debutant Naoki Yamamoto was a solid 17th and only 0.1s slower than regular Toro Rosso driver Daniil Kvyat.

The Honda-backed reigning Super Formula and SUPER GT champion completed 30 laps, more than anyone, on his maiden grand prix weekend appearance at his home race. Pierre Gasly will reclaim his Toro Rosso seat for FP2. 

Session results:

Cla # Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap
1 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 26 1'28.731  
2 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 25 1'28.807 0.076
3 5 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 26 1'29.720 0.989
4 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 20 1'29.912 1.181
5 33 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 22 1'30.046 1.315
6 23 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda 24 1'30.375 1.644
7 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 21 1'30.702 1.971
8 11 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes 21 1'30.810 2.079
9 18 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 27 1'30.959 2.228
10 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 24 1'31.001 2.270
11 8 France Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 25 1'31.283 2.552
12 7 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 27 1'31.307 2.576
13 27 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Renault Renault 29 1'31.426 2.695
14 3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 25 1'31.563 2.832
15 20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 22 1'31.785 3.054
16 26 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Honda 23 1'31.920 3.189
17 38 Japan Naoki Yamamoto Toro Rosso Honda 30 1'32.018 3.287
18 63 United Kingdom George Russell Williams Mercedes 23 1'32.80 4.069
19 88 Poland Robert Kubica Williams Mercedes 27 1'33.484 4.753
20 99 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 4 1'36.887 8.156
View full results
Steiner summoned by stewards for Russia outburst

Steiner summoned by stewards for Russia outburst
About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Japanese GP
Sub-event FP1
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Japanese GP

Japanese GP

10 Oct - 13 Oct
FP2 Starts in
01 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
55 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 11 Oct
20:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 11 Oct
00:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 12 Oct
22:00
12:00
QU Sat 12 Oct
01:00
15:00
Race Sun 13 Oct
00:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

