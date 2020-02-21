Steiner reveals cause of Magnussen’s test-ending shunt

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
89 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
146 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
160 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
188 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
195 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
209 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
216 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
230 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
244 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
251 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
265 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
279 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Steiner reveals cause of Magnussen’s test-ending shunt

shares
comments
Slider
List

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-20 crashes

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-20 crashes
1/8

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-20 crashes and causes a red flag

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-20 crashes and causes a red flag
2/8

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-20 crashes and causes a red flag

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-20 crashes and causes a red flag
3/8

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-20 crashes and causes a red flag

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-20 crashes and causes a red flag
4/8

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-20 crashes and causes a red flag

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-20 crashes and causes a red flag
5/8

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-20 crashes and causes a red flag

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-20 crashes and causes a red flag
6/8

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-20 crashes and causes a red flag

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-20 crashes and causes a red flag
7/8

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-20 crashes and causes a red flag

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-20 crashes and causes a red flag
8/8

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

By:
Feb 21, 2020, 7:52 PM

A broken wheel spacer triggered a crash for Haas Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen in Barcelona today – but despite losing valuable track time team boss Gunther Steiner insists that it was a good first week for the US-owned team.

Friday’s running was interrupted initially when Romain Grosjean suffered a water leak. In the afternoon session Magnussen speared off the track after the right rear wheel spacer failed, damaged the rim, and caused the air to leak out of the tyre.

The Dane spun and just clipped the tyre wall, but while damage was relatively minor the team decided not to rush repairs just to get him out at the end of the session, and thus missed the last three hours.

“This morning we had a small problem and we were stuck maybe half an hour,” said Steiner. “We had a water pipe which was leaking. And then this afternoon we had a problem with a wheel rim, with the spacer, and when we went out it broke the rim and then we had a flat tyre. And then obviously to fix the car took too long for the few laps you can do at the end, so we decided to call it a day.

“The spacer between the wheel and the hub was broken, and then the wheel machined itself in bits and pieces, the air got out and the tyre went off and he went off. So that was what it was. Now when you look at it, it's a pretty simple failure, but it shouldn't happen.

“I think we didn't have any mechanical issues or anything. And the car was very reliable until that happened, and it's easy to fix.”

Read Also:

Steiner said that stopping early and missing mileage was not a big concern, despite this year’s limited testing schedule.

He added: “We could do that because the rest of the week was going well. You know the first two days were very good, so for sure you always want to drive more, and for sure we will miss the three hours in the end, and I will be standing here and crying about three hours of testing that we missed.

“But all-in-all, we had a good week, and we now need to go and look at the data. A lot of data crunching going on the next days, and then come back here and try some other stuff can try to get even quicker.”

Related video

Next article
Day 3: F1 2020 testing tech updates from the track

Previous article

Day 3: F1 2020 testing tech updates from the track
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Kevin Magnussen
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
20 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
21:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
01:00
16:00
FP3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
23:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
02:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
01:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

DAS will not be allowed in F1 in 2021

2
Formula 1

Day 3: F1 2020 testing tech updates from the track

56m
3
Formula 1

Steiner reveals cause of Magnussen’s test-ending shunt

44m
4
Formula 1

Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 as first F1 2020 test ends

3h
5
MotoGP

Rossi: Pedrosa, Lorenzo could race in 2021

2h

Latest videos

Ferrari stops on track - F1 2020 testing - DAY 3 | Rundown 10:01
Formula 1
13m

Ferrari stops on track - F1 2020 testing - DAY 3 | Rundown

Mercedes steering system - F1 Testing DAY 2 | The Rundown 07:03
Formula 1

Mercedes steering system - F1 Testing DAY 2 | The Rundown

The future's bright for Racing Point - F1 2020 testing | Talking Points 12:18
Formula 1

The future's bright for Racing Point - F1 2020 testing | Talking Points

Have Racing Point copied the 2019 Mercedes? 06:53
Formula 1

Have Racing Point copied the 2019 Mercedes?

F1 Testing - Day 1 rundown 07:50
Formula 1

F1 Testing - Day 1 rundown

Latest news

Steiner reveals cause of Magnussen’s test-ending shunt
F1

Steiner reveals cause of Magnussen’s test-ending shunt

Day 3: F1 2020 testing tech updates from the track
F1

Day 3: F1 2020 testing tech updates from the track

Pirelli to test prototype tyre for Zandvoort banking
F1

Pirelli to test prototype tyre for Zandvoort banking

Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 as first F1 2020 test ends
F1

Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 as first F1 2020 test ends

FIA says there's "no question" over DAS safety
F1

FIA says there's "no question" over DAS safety

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.