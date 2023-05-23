Steiner: Ferrari parts make Haas F1 concept change difficult
Haas Formula 1 boss Gunther Steiner admits that his team’s reliance on Ferrari parts restricts its ability to pursue different aerodynamic concepts.
Like all teams, Haas is obliged to undertake its own chassis and bodywork development.
However, within the scope allowed by the rules, the US-owned outfit purchases many mechanical items from Ferrari that have an impact on the overall car layout and aerodynamic concept, including the gearbox and rear suspension and cooling systems.
Inevitably that means that Haas has to stay close to Ferrari's general aerodynamic approach.
Steiner acknowledged that the team is reviewing alternative concepts but stressed that at the moment there are no plans to make a dramatic change.
"You always try, and we are trying different concepts, but you cannot jump completely to what Red Bull is doing," he said.
"Because you've got your chassis, your cooling installation, your radiator installation, so you cannot jump. You try to do more going that way.
"And obviously, I think everybody's trying to go to test something. But until we are 100% sure that that is a step forward, why would you go there?
"Maybe for next year, we go there. But at the moment, there is no panic reaction to go there. Because I think our car in the midfield is still pretty strong."
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, battles with Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Steiner stressed that making significant changes within the current season is not straightforward.
"It's not as easy as saying, 'Oh, we should change to the Red Bull concept now," he noted. "The suspension you cannot change, because then you change the chassis.
"We are evaluating what to do next year, which way to go next year, but this year it's like, 'Okay, let's try to get the air somewhere else if it works or not.'
"But that's what I say, just going with the bodywork of Red Bull at the moment, which you could copy because you see it, doesn't mean that you go faster, because it's a lot around to make that work."
Asked if the team could change direction for 2024, Steiner admitted that even with extra lead time it wouldn't be easy.
"That is what we have to see," he said. "It's difficult, there is more than just the bodywork and the radiators, because the suspension, we cannot change. Or we could change, but it's too much work. Having the suspension of the Ferrari, some things you cannot do."
