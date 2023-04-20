Subscribe
Previous / Why F1 hopes what happens in Vegas won't stay in Vegas
Formula 1 News

Steiner: F1 shouldn't be "too draconian" with format changes

Haas team boss Gunther Steiner has cautioned Formula 1 against "too draconian" format changes to boost the spectacle, amid suggestions that it could find ways to reward practice.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Steiner: F1 shouldn't be "too draconian" with format changes

F1 has long been looking at format tweaks to enhance the entertainment, particularly with regards to reducing the standard grand prix format's three practice sessions and instead introduce some form of jeopardy from Friday onwards.

It is that idea that led to the introduction of sprints and FOM is now evaluating further tweaks to make Fridays more exciting.

While Steiner is one of many supporters of the introduction of a dedicated qualifying session for sprint races to replace a lame duck Saturday practice under parc ferme conditions, he has cautioned against "too draconian" changes and doesn't think rewarding practice sessions with points or other benefits is a good idea.

"Either it's a competition or a practice, in my opinion. You cannot say whoever wins practice because then you need to make a race out of it," said Steiner. "Because if there is something at the end of it, everybody will race for it and then maybe we dilute the races and what they'll do.

"We need to be careful not to try now to be too draconian and then change everything. Let's change bit by bit, always make sure we try something and if it doesn't work, don't be afraid to do something different, not to be stubborn and stuck on it. That is always my idea.

"And that is how we came along to having this sprint weekend because in the beginning a lot of people were against it. Now I think everybody is pretty happy that we have got it.

"I think a normal race weekend we can leave that for the time being what it is."

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Mercedes driver and GPDA director George Russell pointed out that with testing as limited as it is, teams need to be able to test new items on the car without worrying about any sort of reward for topping a session.

 "I think [it should be] just practice to dial in the car, to test things for the future," he said.

"We obviously have no testing at all. I think one session is good enough for all of us to do the various things we need to try and to help develop.

"This is still the pinnacle of the sport and you don't want to be just left with the car that you created at the start of the year with no opportunity to try out new things.

"And that is sort of the beauty, sometimes; you've got this 60-minute session, you can try new things, develop, improve further. Whereas if you're going straight into a session that is points-worthy or there is a reward, you're less likely to trial new things."

Additional reporting by Alex Kalinauckas

Read Also:
shares
comments

Why F1 hopes what happens in Vegas won't stay in Vegas
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Hamilton says catching Red Bull might take "a long time"

Hamilton says catching Red Bull might take "a long time"

Formula 1

Hamilton says catching Red Bull might take "a long time" Hamilton says catching Red Bull might take "a long time"

Alpine confident of bringing the fight to Mercedes in F1 2023

Alpine confident of bringing the fight to Mercedes in F1 2023

Formula 1

Alpine confident of bringing the fight to Mercedes in F1 2023 Alpine confident of bringing the fight to Mercedes in F1 2023

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Latest news

Supercars introduces LED windscreen panels

Supercars introduces LED windscreen panels

SUPC Supercars
Wanneroo

Supercars introduces LED windscreen panels Supercars introduces LED windscreen panels

Indy 500 test: Newgarden tops Day 1 speed charts at 227mph

Indy 500 test: Newgarden tops Day 1 speed charts at 227mph

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500 open test

Indy 500 test: Newgarden tops Day 1 speed charts at 227mph Indy 500 test: Newgarden tops Day 1 speed charts at 227mph

NASCAR 2023 Talladega schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR 2023 Talladega schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NAS NASCAR Cup
Talladega

NASCAR 2023 Talladega schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Talladega schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Indy 500 test: Rookie, Refresher programs almost complete before rain

Indy 500 test: Rookie, Refresher programs almost complete before rain

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Indy 500 test: Rookie, Refresher programs almost complete before rain Indy 500 test: Rookie, Refresher programs almost complete before rain

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull

Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality

Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe