Emanuele Pirro to lead updated McLaren F1 young driver programme
Ex-Formula 1 racer and five-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Emanuele Pirro will head up McLaren’s overhauled young driver programme.
McLaren has a long history of giving drivers a break into F1 – in recent years this includes Lewis Hamilton, Kevin Magnussen, Stoffel Vandoorne and Lando Norris, who this year was joined at the orange team by rookie Oscar Piastri.
Its programme has been updated to now, per a McLaren team statement, “support young drivers in their development from karting to professional racing driver with the aim of facilitating the progression of emerging talent into F1”.
The statement continued: “Alongside this support for emerging grassroots talent, the programme will also support established professional drivers in other series, providing them with opportunities to gain experience in F1.”
McLaren hopes its initiative will also supply race, test or development drivers for its IndyCar and Formula E teams, with Pirro – who has worked as an FIA F1 steward in recent years – returning to the organisation where he was previously its official test driver in between 1988 and 1992, while he raced in F1 for Benetton and then Scuderia Italia from 1989-1991.
“I am thrilled by this assignment for several reasons,” said Pirro.
“McLaren played a crucial role in my career by giving me the opportunity to earn an F1 drive and to elevate myself to a higher level by working alongside [Ayrton] Senna, [Alain] Prost and [Gerhard] Berger.
“Together with my team, my role will assist in creating a state-of-the-art programme, selecting the best possible drivers and providing them with all the tools they need to make the best use of their talent.
“Furthermore, embed them in the McLaren mission, vision and values and hopefully, have one of them progress to the F1 team.
“An important asset for us are the IndyCar and Formula E teams, which will give extra opportunities for a professional career to our McLaren driver development members.
“I love working with young drivers and helping them grow and improve. Every time I did it in the past has been an enriching experience and I look forward to doing it again.
“McLaren has an amazing history in F1. It means a lot to me, and I am hugely proud to be part of this programme.
“I am grateful to Zak Brown [McLaren CEO] and Andrea Stella [McLaren F1 team principal] for giving me this great opportunity."
Alex Palou, McLaren F1 testing at Barcelona
Photo by: Monaco Increase Management
McLaren’s current young driver crop comprises IndyCar stars Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward – with the former also McLaren’s 2023 F1 reserve driver while racing for the Ganassi IndyCar squad – and Formula 4 racer Ugo Ugochukwu.
“McLaren has a long history of developing emerging talent into top-level racing drivers and I’m proud that will continue long into the future,” said Brown.
“We have an experienced team here at McLaren, who will be ably led by Emanuele, that are capable of providing the support and resources required to develop raw young talent into highly competitive professional racing drivers.
“With McLaren’s wide racing portfolio across Formula 1, IndyCar and Formula E, we’re well placed to help develop young talent from the very start of their careers all the way through to full-time racing or test and development roles.
“We already have an exciting stable of talent, featuring Pato, Alex and Ugo, and I’m excited to continue supporting their development as we start to build the McLaren driver development programme.”
Related video
Book review: Gunther Steiner's Surviving to Drive
Why F1 hopes what happens in Vegas won't stay in Vegas
Stella: McLaren structure "completely different" from confusing 2015 F1 era
Stella: McLaren structure "completely different" from confusing 2015 F1 era Stella: McLaren structure "completely different" from confusing 2015 F1 era
Red Bull gap shows 2022 F1 rules less restrictive than expected - McLaren
Red Bull gap shows 2022 F1 rules less restrictive than expected - McLaren Red Bull gap shows 2022 F1 rules less restrictive than expected - McLaren
Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren
Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren
Latest news
Supercars introduces LED windscreen panels
Supercars introduces LED windscreen panels Supercars introduces LED windscreen panels
Indy 500 test: Newgarden tops Day 1 speed charts at 227mph
Indy 500 test: Newgarden tops Day 1 speed charts at 227mph Indy 500 test: Newgarden tops Day 1 speed charts at 227mph
NASCAR 2023 Talladega schedule, entry list, and how to watch
NASCAR 2023 Talladega schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Talladega schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Indy 500 test: Rookie, Refresher programs almost complete before rain
Indy 500 test: Rookie, Refresher programs almost complete before rain Indy 500 test: Rookie, Refresher programs almost complete before rain
How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just
How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just
How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes
How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes
How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet
How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet
Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull
Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull
Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated
Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated
How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep
How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep
The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career
The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career
Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality
Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.