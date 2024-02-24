All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 Pre-Season Test

Steiner to make Bahrain F1 paddock return as pundit

Former Haas boss Guenther Steiner will return to the Formula 1 paddock in Bahrain next week in a TV pundit role, two months after being ousted from the US-owned team.

Adam Cooper
Adam Cooper
Upd:
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team, speaks to the media

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team, speaks to the media

Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

He will attend seven races with German broadcaster RTL, as well as the Australian GP with Channel 10, and is in talks about other potential work that fits his schedule.

Read Also:

His RTL commitment is weighted towards the second half of the season, with Bahrain followed by Hungary, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Azerbaijan and Las Vegas.

The 58-year-old had his first taste of TV punditry at last year’s NASCAR event at COTA, where he performed a similar role on a visit to the USA between F1 events.

"I'm just what they call the expert commentator, like in the good old days Niki Lauda did,” Steiner told Motorsport.com.

“It came together very quickly. They texted me last Sunday, asking if I was interested. We talked on Monday, they had a meeting between themselves, and on Tuesday, they asked if I could do it. I said, ‘Sure, why not?’

“It's just they were looking for somebody, and I think they want to rejuvenate a little bit their programme, not always the same people, and just came up with my name, and I spoke with them.

“As I always say, my life is always full of surprises. When people asked me in January ‘What are you going to do now?’ I said: ‘I'm not worried about what I'm going to do. I mean, I don't know what is coming.’ And these things came.”

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team, is interviewed

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team, is interviewed

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Regarding his one-off Australian TV appearance, he said: "It's four or five weeks out. So I don't really know yet what I'm doing there! I think I'm doing something similar.”

Steiner admits that his NASCAR experience with Fox Sports at COTA last March was an eye-opener and useful preparation.

"Absolutely,” he said. “At the time I didn't know enough about it, and when people said, let's try to do this, I said: ‘Yeah, let's try it.’

“Now I'm really happy that I did that, because at least I know roughly what it involves, because when I went to Austin last year, I had no idea how to do TV because I've never done it before. That was a good experience, it was doing something different. I think I can do a decent job.”

Steiner says he has no qualms about voicing critical opinions of drivers and teams if they are justified.

"As long as you stay professional about it, you need to have an opinion, you cannot say everything is good,” he said.

“I'll try to stay factual. I never start with 'I need to piss somebody off'. Actually, I'm the opposite. I don't want to piss anybody else in my life. I do it without trying!

Guenther Steiner

Guenther Steiner

Photo by: Paul Foster

“I've got an opinion, I achieve it without trying, but I've got an opinion and it's not against that person. I'm not the guy who judges people, I just explain facts. I'm the last one to judge people."

He also insists that he won’t resort to the colourful language that has become a trademark of his appearances in Drive to Survive.

“How many times did I swear in an official interview?,” he said. “How many times did I swear in the FIA press conference? Who did swear there? Perfect Fred [Vasseur], perfect Toto [Wolff]. Not Guenther!"

Steiner says he has other opportunities to work within F1, but he doesn’t want to commit to too much travelling.

"I'm speaking with a few people, and I'm getting now a little bit, 'hey, I don't want to do 24',” he said. “It's one of these things, you start with something, and all of a sudden, it's growing.

"There's quite a bit going on, but I'm not jumping at everything, and I just evaluate. Because otherwise, if you maybe do one thing, you then cannot do the other thing.

“I wouldn't say I've got a big choice, but I can choose in the moment, which is a nice place to be. A very fortunate place to be.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses
Next article The Ferrari race sim offering clues to its Red Bull-beating potential

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Adam Cooper
More from
Adam Cooper
Fallows: Aston F1 team has made required step with AMR24

Fallows: Aston F1 team has made required step with AMR24

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Fallows: Aston F1 team has made required step with AMR24 Fallows: Aston F1 team has made required step with AMR24

Gasly: Alpine 'doesn't look great' after Bahrain F1 test

Gasly: Alpine 'doesn't look great' after Bahrain F1 test

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Gasly: Alpine 'doesn't look great' after Bahrain F1 test Gasly: Alpine 'doesn't look great' after Bahrain F1 test

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Haas F1 Team
More from
Haas F1 Team
How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses

How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses

F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times

F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times

Haas F1 engineers “can’t bull****” new team boss Komatsu

Haas F1 engineers “can’t bull****” new team boss Komatsu

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Haas F1 engineers “can’t bull****” new team boss Komatsu Haas F1 engineers “can’t bull****” new team boss Komatsu

Latest news

Bathurst 500: Brown holds off Mostert to score Sunday Supercars win

Bathurst 500: Brown holds off Mostert to score Sunday Supercars win

SUPC Supercars
Bathurst 500

Bathurst 500: Brown holds off Mostert to score Sunday Supercars win Bathurst 500: Brown holds off Mostert to score Sunday Supercars win

Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta

Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Atlanta

Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta

Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win

Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Atlanta

Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win

What is the difference between F1 push-rod and pull-rod suspension?

What is the difference between F1 push-rod and pull-rod suspension?

F1 Formula 1

What is the difference between F1 push-rod and pull-rod suspension? What is the difference between F1 push-rod and pull-rod suspension?

Prime

Discover prime content
Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Jonathan Noble

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses

How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing

How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Alex Kalinauckas

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

What we learned from day three of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned from day three of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Jake Boxall-Legge

What we learned from day three of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned from day three of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global