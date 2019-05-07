Sign in
Formula 1 / Top List

Spanish GP: All the winners since 1951

1951 Juan Manuel Fangio, Alfa Romeo

1/48

Photo by: LAT Images

1954 Mike Hawthorn, Ferrari

2/48

Photo by: LAT Images

1968 Graham Hill, Lotus

3/48

Photo by: LAT Images

1969 Jackie Stewart, Matra

4/48

Photo by: Sutton Images

1970 Jackie Stewart, March

5/48

Photo by: LAT Images

1971 Jackie Stewart, Tyrrell

6/48

Photo by: Sutton Images

1972 Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus

7/48

Photo by: LAT Images

1973 Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus

8/48

Photo by: Sutton Images

1974 Niki Lauda, Ferrari

9/48

Photo by: Sutton Images

1975 Jochen Mass, McLaren

10/48

Photo by: LAT Images

1976 James Hunt, McLaren

11/48

Photo by: Ford Motor Company

1977 Mario Andretti, Lotus

12/48

Photo by: LAT Images

1978 Mario Andretti, Lotus

13/48

Photo by: LAT Images

1979 Patrick Depailler, Ligier

14/48

Photo by: LAT Images

1981 Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari

15/48

Photo by: LAT Images

1986 Ayrton Senna, Lotus

16/48

Photo by: Sutton Images

1987 Nigel Mansell, Williams

17/48

Photo by: LAT Images

1988 Alain Prost, McLaren

18/48

Photo by: Sutton Images

1989 Ayrton Senna, McLaren

19/48

Photo by: Sutton Images

1990 Alain Prost, Ferrari

20/48

Photo by: Sutton Images

1991 Nigel Mansell, Williams

21/48

Photo by: LAT Images

1992 Nigel Mansell, Williams

22/48

Photo by: Renault

1993 Alain Prost, Williams

23/48

Photo by: LAT Images

1994 Damon Hill, Williams

24/48

Photo by: LAT Images

1995 Michael Schumacher, Benetton

25/48

Photo by: LAT Images

1996 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

26/48

Photo by: Sutton Images

1997 Jacques Villeneuve, Williams

27/48

Photo by: LAT Images

1998 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren

28/48

Photo by: LAT Images

1999 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren

29/48

Photo by: Sutton Images

2000 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren

30/48

Photo by: Sutton Images

2001 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

31/48

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2002 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

32/48

Photo by: Shell Motorsport

2003 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

33/48

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

2004 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

34/48

Photo by: Peter Spinney / LAT Images

2005 Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren

35/48

Photo by: DaimlerChrysler

2006 Fernando Alonso, Renault

36/48

Photo by: Sutton Images

2007 Felipe Massa, Ferrari

37/48

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / LAT Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari F2008

38/48

Photo by: Sutton Images

2009 Jenson Button, Brawn

39/48

Photo by: Sutton Images

2010 Mark Webber, Red Bull

40/48

Photo by: Sutton Images

2011 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull

41/48

Photo by: Sutton Images

2012 Pastor Maldonado, Williams

42/48

Photo by: Sutton Images

2013 Fernando Alonso, Ferrari

43/48

Photo by: Charles Coates / LAT Images

2014 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

44/48

Photo by: Sutton Images

2015 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

45/48

Photo by: Sutton Images

2016 Max Verstappen, Red Bull

46/48

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

47/48

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

2018 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

48/48

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

The Spanish Grand Prix was first run as part of the Formula 1 World Championship in 1951 in Pedralbes. It has been won most often by Michael Schumacher, who has six victories to his name, all at the Circuit de Catalunya near Barcelona. Here are all the winners from across the years, click on the arrows to scroll through them…

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Michael Schumacher Shop Now , Lewis Hamilton Shop Now , Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Ferrari Shop Now , Red Bull Racing Shop Now , Mercedes Shop Now , Team Lotus Shop Now
Author Charles Bradley
