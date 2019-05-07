Spanish GP: All the winners since 1951

1951 Juan Manuel Fangio, Alfa Romeo
Photo by: LAT Images
1954 Mike Hawthorn, Ferrari
Photo by: LAT Images
1968 Graham Hill, Lotus
Photo by: LAT Images
1969 Jackie Stewart, Matra
Photo by: Sutton Images
1970 Jackie Stewart, March
Photo by: LAT Images
1971 Jackie Stewart, Tyrrell
Photo by: Sutton Images
1972 Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus
Photo by: LAT Images
1973 Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus
Photo by: Sutton Images
1974 Niki Lauda, Ferrari
Photo by: Sutton Images
1975 Jochen Mass, McLaren
Photo by: LAT Images
1976 James Hunt, McLaren
Photo by: Ford Motor Company
1977 Mario Andretti, Lotus
Photo by: LAT Images
1978 Mario Andretti, Lotus
Photo by: LAT Images
1979 Patrick Depailler, Ligier
Photo by: LAT Images
1981 Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari
Photo by: LAT Images
1986 Ayrton Senna, Lotus
Photo by: Sutton Images
1987 Nigel Mansell, Williams
Photo by: LAT Images
1988 Alain Prost, McLaren
Photo by: Sutton Images
1989 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
Photo by: Sutton Images
1990 Alain Prost, Ferrari
Photo by: Sutton Images
1991 Nigel Mansell, Williams
Photo by: LAT Images
1992 Nigel Mansell, Williams
Photo by: Renault
1993 Alain Prost, Williams
Photo by: LAT Images
1994 Damon Hill, Williams
Photo by: LAT Images
1995 Michael Schumacher, Benetton
Photo by: LAT Images
1996 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Photo by: Sutton Images
1997 Jacques Villeneuve, Williams
Photo by: LAT Images
1998 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren
Photo by: LAT Images
1999 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren
Photo by: Sutton Images
2000 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren
Photo by: Sutton Images
2001 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Photo by: Ferrari Media Center
2002 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Photo by: Shell Motorsport
2003 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
2004 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Photo by: Peter Spinney / LAT Images
2005 Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren
Photo by: DaimlerChrysler
2006 Fernando Alonso, Renault
Photo by: Sutton Images
2007 Felipe Massa, Ferrari
Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / LAT Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari F2008
Photo by: Sutton Images
2009 Jenson Button, Brawn
Photo by: Sutton Images
2010 Mark Webber, Red Bull
Photo by: Sutton Images
2011 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
Photo by: Sutton Images
2012 Pastor Maldonado, Williams
Photo by: Sutton Images
2013 Fernando Alonso, Ferrari
Photo by: Charles Coates / LAT Images
2014 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Photo by: Sutton Images
2015 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
Photo by: Sutton Images
2016 Max Verstappen, Red Bull
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
2018 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
The Spanish Grand Prix was first run as part of the Formula 1 World Championship in 1951 in Pedralbes. It has been won most often by Michael Schumacher, who has six victories to his name, all at the Circuit de Catalunya near Barcelona. Here are all the winners from across the years, click on the arrows to scroll through them…
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Drivers
Michael Schumacher , Lewis Hamilton , Max Verstappen
|Teams
Ferrari , Red Bull Racing , Mercedes , Team Lotus
|Author
|Charles Bradley
