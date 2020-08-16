Formula 1
Formula 1 / Spanish GP / Results

2020 F1 Spanish Grand Prix race results

shares
comments
2020 F1 Spanish Grand Prix race results
By:
Aug 16, 2020, 2:59 PM

Lewis Hamilton dominated the Spanish Grand Prix for Mercedes at Barcelona, round six of the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship.

Hamilton led from pole, with Verstappen immediately moving up to second, with Lance Stroll barging past the slow-starting Valtteri Bottas at Turn 1, as the Finn’s Mercedes fell from second to fourth – just holding off the second Racing Point of Sergio Perez at Turn 3. It took Bottas until Lap 5 for him to DRS past Stroll on the approach to Turn 1. 

Verstappen pitted for medium tyres at the end of Lap 21, after teammate Alex Albon had earlier changed to the hard-compound tyres. Hamilton responded with the same tyre strategy as Verstappen, although a sticky left-rear delayed his exit as Mercedes double-stacked its cars.

Verstappen was 4s behind by this point, but fell back to 9s in arrears by Lap 40. He stopped again with 20 laps to go for more mediums, but was clearly racing Bottas for second rather than Hamilton for the win.

Read Also:

Bottas switched to the softs for his final stint against Verstappen on mediums, while Hamilton dismissed Merc’s idea of also switching to the softs and took more mediums to the finish. Bottas gave up in his pursuit of Verstappen, and took new mediums near the end to ensure he scored the point for fastest lap. 

They were the only three cars to complete the full 66-lap distance, with Hamilton lapping everyone up to third place.

The Racing Points battled hard after their first pitstops, after Perez had to battle past an early-stopping Carlos Sainz (McLaren) for sixth. Perez (who got a 5s penalty for ignoring blue flags) and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel went for ambitious one-stop strategies.

Perez kept the fresher-tyred Stroll at bay by 2s, but the time penalty dropped Perez behind Stroll to fifth, with Sainz sixth. Vettel just clung on to seventh ahead of Albon,  Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) and Lando Norris (McLaren).

F1 Spanish Grand Prix race results

Cla   Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Pits Points
1   United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 66 -   2 25
2   Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 66 24.177 24.177 2 18
3   Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 66 44.752 44.752 3 16
4   Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 65 1 lap   2 12
5   Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes 65 1 lap   1 10
6   Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 65 1 lap   2 8
7   Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 65 1 lap   1 6
8   Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda 65 1 lap   2 4
9   France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 65 1 lap   2 2
10   United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 65 1 lap   2 1
11   Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 65 1 lap   1  
12   Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda 65 1 lap   2  
13   France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 65 1 lap   1  
14   Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 65 1 lap   2  
15   Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 65 1 lap   1  
16   Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 65 1 lap   2  
17   United Kingdom George Russell Williams Mercedes 65 1 lap   2  
18   Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 64 2 laps   2  
19   France Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 64 2 laps   2  
  dnf Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 38     2  
View full results

F1 Spanish Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 66 1'18.183     214.343
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 63 1'19.822 1.639 1.639 209.942
3 France Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 64 1'20.409 2.226 0.587 208.409
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 53 1'21.477 3.294 1.068 205.677
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 59 1'21.771 3.588 0.294 204.938
6 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 47 1'21.801 3.618 0.030 204.863
7 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 47 1'21.888 3.705 0.087 204.645
8 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 56 1'22.024 3.841 0.136 204.306
9 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 60 1'22.030 3.847 0.006 204.291
10 France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 65 1'22.174 3.991 0.144 203.933
11 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda 41 1'22.194 4.011 0.020 203.883
12 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda 47 1'22.336 4.153 0.142 203.531
13 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 56 1'22.392 4.209 0.056 203.393
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 51 1'22.464 4.281 0.072 203.215
15 United Kingdom George Russell Williams Mercedes 37 1'22.503 4.320 0.039 203.119
16 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes 58 1'22.515 4.332 0.012 203.090
17 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 44 1'22.543 4.360 0.028 203.021
18 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 48 1'22.707 4.524 0.164 202.618
19 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 64 1'23.474 5.291 0.767 200.757
20 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 35 1'23.968 5.785 0.494 199.576
View full results

F1 Spanish Grand Prix tyre history

Cla # Driver Chassis Engine 1 2 3 4
1 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes S 26 M 27 M 16    
2 33 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda S 24 M 20 M 25    
3 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes S 26 M 25 S 19 M 2
4 18 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes S 30 M 15 S 26    
5 11 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes S 32 M 36        
6 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault S 25 S 22 M 24    
7 5 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari M 29 S 39        
8 23 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda S 20 H 22 M 26    
9 10 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda S 24 M 21 M 23    
10 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault S 24 S 26 M 21    
11 3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault M 35 S 30        
12 26 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda S 21 M 24 M 20    
13 31 France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault M 34 S 31        
14 7 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari M 20 M 27 S 21    
15 20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari S 31 M 38        
16 99 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari M 21 M 24 S 20    
17 63 United Kingdom George Russell Williams Mercedes S 19 M 16 M 30    
18 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes M 28 M 21 S 15    
19 8 France Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari M 33 S 33 S 2    
  16 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari S 32 M 9        
View full results

F1 Spanish Grand Prix as it happened

 

