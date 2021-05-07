Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Spanish GP Practice report

Spanish GP: Bottas leads Verstappen by 0.033s in FP1

By:

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas led Red Bull's Max Verstappen by 0.033s in a disrupted first practice session for Formula 1's 2021 Spanish Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton third.

Under clear skies and in warm temperatures, Robert Kubica, running place of Kimi Raikkonen at Alfa Romeo for FP1, set the initial P1 benchmark at 1m27.006s on the hard tyres.

But Kubica was almost immediately demoted by Bottas's 1m21.899s, also set on the white-walled rubber.

Just after Nikita Mazepin lost the rear of his Haas accelerating out of the fast Turn 7 left, spearing off left before he reached the kerbs of the uphill Turn 8 right, Hamilton took over at the top.

His 1m21.014s was also set on the hards and remained the time to beat until Verstappen set his opening fastest lap on the same compound a few minutes later – a 1m20.405s.

The championship leaders continued on a lengthy opening run, but were briefly deposed at the top of the times by Fernando Alonso's 1m19.950s just past the session's 10-minute mark.

Alonso's time was set on the soft tyres but didn't stay as the benchmark for long as Hamilton's hard tyre run included a faster lap a few moments later – a 1m19.675s.

After a lull in the action leading up to the halfway point, Sebastian Vettel went quickest with a 1m19.234s as the majority of the pack made the switch to soft tyres.

Hamilton's first lap on the softs restored the Briton to P1 with a 1m18.808s, while Bottas had to back out of his first run on the red-walled tyres by sliding wide going through the long right-hand Turn 3.

But his second time took him to just 0.030s behind his teammate before Hamilton improved again with a 1m18.627s.

After a trip through the pits, Bottas was able to nose ahead of Hamilton with a 1m18.504s, which featured the session's then best time in the second sector, where Hamilton went slower than his own personal best on his fastest lap, although he remained fastest in the opening and concluding segments.

The Red Bull cars had remained in their garages for a big chunk of the middle part of the session and the team lost further track time when the session was red flagged with 15-minutes to go after Kubica lost the rear of Raikkonen's Alfa going through the re-profiled Turn 10 long left.

Kubica spun off backwards and got beached in the gravel beyond the corner, which meant his car had to be craned away and nearly 10 minutes were wiped off the clock during the recovery.

When the session resumed with just under 10 minutes to go, the Red Bull drivers made the first appearance on the softs.

Perez led the back around when the session resumed but his time ended up well down on Bottas, while Verstappen had to abandon his first flying lap after catching traffic.

After being assured he had the required battery charge to go for another attempt on the next lap, albeit warned about his tyres being hotter than ideal because of effectively doing an extra warm up lap, Verstappen went again.

He matched Bottas in the opening two sectors and wound up 0.033s slower, but appeared to lose time going deep at Turn 10 and then hitting the kerbs hard at the final chicane.

Verstappen nevertheless slotted into third to split the Mercedes pair, with Hamilton 0.123s slower than Bottas.

Lando Norris's soft tyre lap set just before the red flag kept him fourth, 0.440s adrift of Bottas, and the McLaren driver was followed by the two Ferrari cars.

The Scuderia deviated from the rest of the pack by running the medium tyres after the early work on the hards, as Charles Leclerc – who ended up with the session's fastest time in the middle sector – and Carlos Sainz finished fifth and sixth with late improvements on the yellow-walled tyres.

Pierre Gasly was seventh for AlphaTauri ahead of Vettel, who lost a piece of his Aston Martin's front wing as he hit the Turn 8 kerbs hard on his first flying lap on the softs in the middle part of the session.

Perez's post-restart soft tyre lap was only good enough for ninth, with Lance Stroll rounding out the top 10.

Alonso finished 15th ahead of Williams pair Nicholas Latifi and Roy Nissany, who was another FP1 stand in – in this case for George Russell.

Mazepin had been able to reverse out of the gravel after his early off and eventually brought up the rear of the field.

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 25 1'18.504  
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 19 1'18.537 0.033
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 22 1'18.627 0.123
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 24 1'18.944 0.440
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 25 1'18.996 0.492
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 22 1'19.020 0.516
7 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 26 1'19.062 0.558
8 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 24 1'19.234 0.730
9 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 17 1'19.349 0.845
10 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 25 1'19.429 0.925
11 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 1'19.669 1.165
12 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 25 1'19.681 1.177
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 23 1'19.694 1.190
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 24 1'19.732 1.228
15 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 25 1'19.950 1.446
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 25 1'20.270 1.766
17 Israel Roy Nissany Williams 23 1'20.700 2.196
18 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 23 1'20.766 2.262
19 Poland Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo 13 1'21.887 3.383
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 22 1'21.976 3.472
Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Sub-event FP1
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Alex Kalinauckas
Alex Kalinauckas
Alonso: Early F1 season struggles overblown by media
Formula 1

Alonso: Early F1 season struggles overblown by media

F1 drivers react to 2021 Barcelona track changes Spanish GP
Formula 1

F1 drivers react to 2021 Barcelona track changes

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors Prime
Formula 1

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

Three points finishes from as many starts represents a decent opening innings on paper, but Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career - only magnified his teammate's excellent form. Yet both he and the team have good reason to expect a turnaround soon.

Formula 1
May 6, 2021
What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors Prime

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors

OPINION: Going up against the dominant force of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton was always going to demand the best from Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But after making a couple more errors during the Portuguese Grand Prix, the Dutch driver showed there's a small gap he still needs to close in the 2021 Formula 1 title fight.

Formula 1
May 5, 2021
The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix Prime

The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix

Red Bull's Portuguese Grand Prix fortunes were decidedly second best to Mercedes', but the result skews the potential that the team had at Portimao. With a new set of updates, the team looks good going forward into the rest of 2021's spicy F1 competition

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
Portuguese Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Portuguese Grand Prix driver ratings

The 2021 Portuguese GP will for several drivers go down as a weekend of missed opportunities amid imperfect track conditions that caused struggles with tyre warm-up. But the performances of a select few stood out from the crowd

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory Prime

The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory

Just as he did in 2020, Lewis Hamilton had to come from behind to win the 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix. Only this time there were two rivals he had to pass, among the several challenges he had to overcome, on his way to securing a 97th grand prix victory

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
Imola 1994: Memories from Ayrton Senna’s F1 rivals Prime

Imola 1994: Memories from Ayrton Senna’s F1 rivals

The tragic events of the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix changed Formula 1 forever. Here, 17 of the drivers who took part explain how they coped with the devastating deaths of Roland Ratzenberger and Ayrton Senna.

Formula 1
May 1, 2021
The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy Prime

The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy

Lewis Hamilton topped the crucial FP2 session on Friday as F1 returned to Portugal, but his Mercedes team cannot be sure it has the edge on its Red Bull rivals. As cool temperatures and wind combine with the still-slippery surface to present drivers with quandaries over set-up and tyre warmup, there's still everything to play for come qualifying.

Formula 1
May 1, 2021
How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

As a highly-rated Mercedes junior, George Russell is naturally billed as Lewis Hamilton's heir apparent where Britain's next Formula 1 champion is concerned. But he may face competition for that accolade from Lando Norris, fresh from a confidence-boosting run to third at Imola whose rise is being accelerated by his McLaren team’s revival

Formula 1
Apr 29, 2021

