Subscribe
Previous / The Spanish GP as it happened Next / F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen breezes to win by over 24s from Hamilton
Formula 1 / Spanish GP Special feature

Spanish GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization

Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2023 Spanish GP at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which charts the position changes.

By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Normal View

 

Zoomed View

 
shares
comments

The Spanish GP as it happened

F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen breezes to win by over 24s from Hamilton
More from
Motorsport Network
New photo book highlights lived experience inside Ferrari F1 team

New photo book highlights lived experience inside Ferrari F1 team

General
News

New photo book highlights lived experience inside Ferrari F1 team New photo book highlights lived experience inside Ferrari F1 team

Motorsport Stars end 2022 on a high at Autosport Awards

Motorsport Stars end 2022 on a high at Autosport Awards

Autosport Awards

Motorsport Stars end 2022 on a high at Autosport Awards Motorsport Stars end 2022 on a high at Autosport Awards

Autosport International and Sir Jackie Stewart, OBE encourage fans to celebrate their greatest Motorsport Memories

Autosport International and Sir Jackie Stewart, OBE encourage fans to celebrate their greatest Motorsport Memories

General
Motorsport.com announcements

Autosport International and Sir Jackie Stewart, OBE encourage fans to celebrate their greatest Motorsport Memories Autosport International and Sir Jackie Stewart, OBE encourage fans to celebrate their greatest Motorsport Memories

Fernando Alonso More from
Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin explains extent of damage to Alonso's F1 floor

Aston Martin explains extent of damage to Alonso's F1 floor

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Aston Martin explains extent of damage to Alonso's F1 floor Aston Martin explains extent of damage to Alonso's F1 floor

Alonso: Aston Martin has to "speed up" flow of F1 updates

Alonso: Aston Martin has to "speed up" flow of F1 updates

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Alonso: Aston Martin has to "speed up" flow of F1 updates Alonso: Aston Martin has to "speed up" flow of F1 updates

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Sainz: Barcelona exposed Ferrari's F1 tyre weakness

Sainz: Barcelona exposed Ferrari's F1 tyre weakness

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Sainz: Barcelona exposed Ferrari's F1 tyre weakness Sainz: Barcelona exposed Ferrari's F1 tyre weakness

Leclerc to start Spanish GP from pitlane as Ferrari replaces rear end 

Leclerc to start Spanish GP from pitlane as Ferrari replaces rear end 

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Leclerc to start Spanish GP from pitlane as Ferrari replaces rear end  Leclerc to start Spanish GP from pitlane as Ferrari replaces rear end 

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Latest news

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Spanish GP

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Spanish GP

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Spanish GP F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Spanish GP

Le Mans test day: Ferrari outpaces Porsche and Toyota

Le Mans test day: Ferrari outpaces Porsche and Toyota

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans test day: Ferrari outpaces Porsche and Toyota Le Mans test day: Ferrari outpaces Porsche and Toyota

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 deal could be signed "tomorrow"

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 deal could be signed "tomorrow"

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 deal could be signed "tomorrow" Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 deal could be signed "tomorrow"

Indy NXT Detroit: Agony then joy for Siegel, as Gold wins R1

Indy NXT Detroit: Agony then joy for Siegel, as Gold wins R1

IndL Indy NXT
Detroit

Indy NXT Detroit: Agony then joy for Siegel, as Gold wins R1 Indy NXT Detroit: Agony then joy for Siegel, as Gold wins R1

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jonathan Noble

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023 Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinuackas

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe