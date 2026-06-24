Sky Sports F1 broadcaster confirms exit

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Ed Hardy
Ed Hardy
Published:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari is interviewed by Rachel Brookes, Sky F1

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari is interviewed by Rachel Brookes, Sky F1

Photo by: Sky Sport

Longtime Sky Sports Formula 1 broadcaster Rachel Brookes has confirmed she has left her role with immediate effect.

Brookes joined the media conglomerate in 2009 before becoming an integral part of its F1 team from when Sky Sports obtained the broadcast rights for the United Kingdom in 2012.

She is best known for interviewing drivers in the media pen, becoming one of the most famous members of the Sky F1 coverage travelling to the various grands prix as part of her job.

Although Brookes confirmed she has left the team, the Briton hinted that she is remaining in the championship and will be present at next week’s British Grand Prix. 

Brookes wrote on social media: “After many years at Sky I am moving on to exciting new ventures and looking forward to what comes next.

“I have left the Sky F1 team but F1 still has my heart and so I’ll still be involved in it. I’ll keep you posted. In the meantime, see you at Silverstone!”

Liam Lawson, Scuderia AlphaTauri, is interviewed by Rachel Brookes, Sky Sports F1

Liam Lawson, Scuderia AlphaTauri, is interviewed by Rachel Brookes, Sky Sports F1

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sky has played an integral role in F1 broadcasting during the modern era, first obtaining the full season rights in 2012. That deal saw previous holder the BBC move to only broadcasting half of the rounds.

Then in 2016 the BBC transferred its rights to Channel 4 with that agreement continuing until 2018; since 2019 the free-to-air broadcaster has only shown the British GP live each year.

That deal is expected to continue for several years as well, because last month Sky extended its UK deal until at least 2034, whereas its contract for Italy currently expires in 2032.

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