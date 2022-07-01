Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Hamilton is right: it's about action for the future, not giving the past a platform Next / Mercedes reveals extent of F1 upgrades for British GP
Formula 1 / British GP News

Silverstone exposes AlphaTauri’s F1 weaknesses, says Gasly

AlphaTauri’s struggles on the opening day of Formula 1’s British Grand Prix have been triggered by Silverstone’s high-speed swoops exposing the weaknesses in its car, says Pierre Gasly.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Silverstone exposes AlphaTauri’s F1 weaknesses, says Gasly
Listen to this article

The Italian squad endured a difficult first day of practice, with Gasly ending up 18th in the dry FP2 and teammate Yuki Tsunoda only two places further ahead.

Although Gasly says his afternoon running was not helped by car damage, he says that the AT03’s deficit to its rivals on the kind of quick corners that make up the Silverstone circuit explain its form.

“It clearly exposes us,” he said. “You have these very long 180-degree corners, which are usually not our favourites, and a lot of high-speed content as well, Turns 1 and 2, Maggotts and Becketts. And that's where we seem to struggle.

“I think McLaren is the complete opposite. They're pretty fast on this type of corners and we saw it today.

“On our side of the garage, we damaged some parts on the car quite early on, so clearly it made life even worse. But I think generally we are just lacking pace, so we will have to see if we can come up with some solutions for tomorrow.”

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Tsunoda felt that unless the team found a big overnight change to lift its form, then it was potentially braced for a struggle to get out of Q1 on Saturday.

“We are kind of quite far away,” said the Japanese. “It's not like a small step. So yeah, we need something: big, big steps. Hopefully that works more well tomorrow.

“So far it looks like we are even struggling to go through to Q2 at the moment. So one of the toughest weekends.”

Gasly says the characteristics of its car means that there is little hope of a reprieve in Austria next weekend – although that was no excuse to give up.

“I think the two coming weekends are going to be quite tricky based on the track characteristics,” he said. “But you know, we should not start the weekend thinking with defeat mindset, so we need to work.

“We know it's not easy, but that's why we need to be on top of our game, and try to do even better if we want to have a chance to get any reward on Sunday.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton is right: it's about action for the future, not giving the past a platform
Previous article

Hamilton is right: it's about action for the future, not giving the past a platform
Next article

Mercedes reveals extent of F1 upgrades for British GP

Mercedes reveals extent of F1 upgrades for British GP
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes would have broken FIA F1 porpoising limit in Baku British GP
Formula 1

Mercedes would have broken FIA F1 porpoising limit in Baku

Mercedes not ruling out future switch to Red Bull F1 car concept British GP
Formula 1

Mercedes not ruling out future switch to Red Bull F1 car concept

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Canadian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

Pierre Gasly More from
Pierre Gasly
Why AlphaTauri confirmed a driver already “100% confirmed” for F1 2023
Formula 1

Why AlphaTauri confirmed a driver already “100% confirmed” for F1 2023

Gasly formally confirmed at AlphaTauri F1 for 2023 season
Formula 1

Gasly formally confirmed at AlphaTauri F1 for 2023 season

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

More from
AlphaTauri
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Tsunoda takes F1 engine penalty in Canada; Leclerc safe for now Canadian GP
Formula 1

Tsunoda takes F1 engine penalty in Canada; Leclerc safe for now

Gasly: Baku layout putting AlphaTauri F1 car "in the mix" Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Gasly: Baku layout putting AlphaTauri F1 car "in the mix"

Latest news

Sainz surprised by British GP pole as lap was "nothing special"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz surprised by British GP pole as lap was "nothing special"

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz takes British GP pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz takes British GP pole

British GP: Sainz beats Verstappen to secure first F1 pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

British GP: Sainz beats Verstappen to secure first F1 pole

Mercedes would have broken FIA F1 porpoising limit in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes would have broken FIA F1 porpoising limit in Baku

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Prime

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
7 h
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Prime

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue.

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Prime

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger .

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2022
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.