Subscribe
Previous / Russell: Baku "speaks for itself" after F1 drivers weren't consulted on DRS Next / Has F1 become a victim of its own success amid ‘boring races’ backlash?
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

Perez: Curing key weakness has unleashed F1 title bid

Sergio Perez believes curing one of his main weaknesses at Red Bull has been key to putting him in contention for the Formula 1 championship this year.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, takes the chequered flag

The Mexican’s victory in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has moved him to within six points of world championship leader Max Verstappen and confirmed him as a genuine challenger for the crown.

Reflecting on the Baku performance, and especially on the way that he controlled the pace at the front - like in Saudi Arabia - Perez has singled out work he did with his engineers over the winter in addressing tyre management problems as triggering a transformation in his fortunes.

“I think one of my weaknesses last year was looking after the tyres,” said Perez, when asked by Motorsport.com about the importance of the Baku result. “During the winter, I sat down with my engineers to go through it, because I was pretty disappointed [with last year] - I didn't have good race pace.

“I think we managed to understand a lot of things and we've been much better in that regard this year.”

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, in the Press Conference

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, in the Press Conference

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

While Perez has a reputation as being one of the best drivers at looking after tyres in the past, he says those skills were not easily transferrable to the Red Bull car concept.

“When I came to Red Bull, the way you look after the tyres around the teams is very different,” he said. “So I had to learn a lot on how to look after the tyres in a Red Bull car.

“I think in my first year, I got better towards the end of the year. But, with the regulation change, I was not able to look after them properly.

“I feel now that I'm much better at it. With the understanding of a Red Bull car, I feel much more like a Red Bull driver.”

The progress he has made so far with unlocking what is needed for the Red Bull also leaves Perez confident there is plenty more room for improvement.

“There is still more to come, more and more to come in that regard in becoming more of a Red Bull driver, and the way to drive the Red Bull car,” he said. “I think, once you are really established in a team, and you understand the concept of a car, you are able to extract the maximum. That only comes with time, and the more time you spend with a team, the better.

“But I certainly believe that I made the big steps compared to last year.”

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Perez says that running up against a team-mate like Verstappen has not been easy to deal with, which is why he chose to undertake a deep analysis of his driving over the winter.

Asked how he got himself back on track for this year after a difficult 2022, he said: “I'm mentally very strong. That's my biggest strength and that has always been.

“It is not easy being Max's team-mate because he's delivering all the time and he's winning all the time. We’ve seen it in the past that it's not easy for a team-mate to survive.

“I believed in myself but I had to go very deep into understanding the whole concept of the car and making sure that I put the right tools in place to be able to fight.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Russell: Baku "speaks for itself" after F1 drivers weren't consulted on DRS

Has F1 become a victim of its own success amid ‘boring races’ backlash?
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Horner: Paranoia must not creep into Red Bull F1 driver battle

Horner: Paranoia must not creep into Red Bull F1 driver battle

Formula 1

Horner: Paranoia must not creep into Red Bull F1 driver battle Horner: Paranoia must not creep into Red Bull F1 driver battle

Perez sure he can carry form on non-street F1 circuits

Perez sure he can carry form on non-street F1 circuits

Formula 1
Miami GP

Perez sure he can carry form on non-street F1 circuits Perez sure he can carry form on non-street F1 circuits

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Sergio Perez More from
Sergio Perez
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

Red Bull F1 drivers free to race and battle will "ebb and flow" – Horner

Red Bull F1 drivers free to race and battle will "ebb and flow" – Horner

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Red Bull F1 drivers free to race and battle will "ebb and flow" – Horner Red Bull F1 drivers free to race and battle will "ebb and flow" – Horner

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen: Newey contract great news for keeping winning team together

Verstappen: Newey contract great news for keeping winning team together

Formula 1
Miami GP

Verstappen: Newey contract great news for keeping winning team together Verstappen: Newey contract great news for keeping winning team together

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Red Bull reveals fan-designed Miami Grand Prix F1 livery

Red Bull reveals fan-designed Miami Grand Prix F1 livery

Formula 1
Miami GP

Red Bull reveals fan-designed Miami Grand Prix F1 livery Red Bull reveals fan-designed Miami Grand Prix F1 livery

Latest news

F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Miami GP practice, Leclerc crashes

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Miami GP practice, Leclerc crashes

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Miami GP practice, Leclerc crashes F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Miami GP practice, Leclerc crashes

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Sainz as Leclerc crashes

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Sainz as Leclerc crashes

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Sainz as Leclerc crashes F1 Miami GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Sainz as Leclerc crashes

Horner: Paranoia must not creep into Red Bull F1 driver battle

Horner: Paranoia must not creep into Red Bull F1 driver battle

F1 Formula 1

Horner: Paranoia must not creep into Red Bull F1 driver battle Horner: Paranoia must not creep into Red Bull F1 driver battle

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jonathan Noble

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe