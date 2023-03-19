Saudi Arabian GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization
Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP at Jeddah Corniche Circuit, which charts the position changes.
Normal View
Zoomed View
Related video
F1 race results: Sergio Perez wins 2023 Saudi Arabian GP
Alonso: Something "really wrong" with FIA system for late F1 Saudi GP penalty
FIA to review rules after Alonso Saudi GP controversy
Alonso: "Huge relief" Aston Martin could repeat Bahrain pace in Jeddah
How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination
Ferrari must not “bullshit itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur
Ferrari didn’t expect to fight Toyota for WEC Sebring win
Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come
Latest news
Supercars closing in on final wheel nut fix
Dunlop optimistic of improved 2023 despite loss of Mugen car
BMW Bathurst drive for De Pasquale
Ganassi team expects Armstrong, Sato to shine in shared ride
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay
The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off
Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much
CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance
