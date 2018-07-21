Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sauber to halt 2018 car development

shares
comments
Sauber to halt 2018 car development
Jonathan Noble
By: Jonathan Noble
Jul 21, 2018, 9:11 AM

Sauber will stop development of its 2018 Formula 1 car next week, the team having decided to make an early switch to focus on next year's challenger.

Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37
Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37
Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37
Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37
Marcus Ericsson, Sauber

Although the team is making rapid progress this season, and is just three points behind Toro Rosso for eighth in the standings, the outfit feels its long-term future is better served in doing as much as it can for 2019.

Team principal Frederic Vasseur believes that the aerodynamic rule changes coming for next year, which include a heavily revised front wing, means there is a chance of making good gains if it gets a head-start over the opposition.

"At one stage, and that stage is next week, we will stop the development of the car because the new regulations are an opportunity for us," said the Frenchman.

"At least I consider the new regulations an opportunity, and we have to be fully focused on next year.

"So we will fully stop 2018 next week but we are focused on 2019 for months."

Although the decision to switch full focus means the second half of the campaign could be difficult, Vasseur has no worries about the situation.

"You don't have to be scared about this. It is the wrong attitude," he said. "You have to be fully focused and trust your capacity.

"And if we are able to catch up today, starting at the back, we must have to be able to do the same next year starting with everybody on the same level."

Additional reporting by James Roberts and Adam Cooper

Next Formula 1 article
Live: Follow qualifying for the German GP

Previous article

Live: Follow qualifying for the German GP

Next article

German GP: Fresh F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

German GP: Fresh F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Sauber
Author Jonathan Noble
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
A closer look at the F1 2018 game 02:31
Formula 1

A closer look at the F1 2018 game

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again 02:01
Formula 1

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again

News in depth
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things
Formula 1

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things "back to normal"

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.