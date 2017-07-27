Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Hungarian GPFormula 1Hungarian GPMore events
Formula 1 Breaking news

Sauber-Honda engine deal cancelled

32,023 views
1,093 shares
Sauber-Honda engine deal cancelled
Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber C36, Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C36, Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB13
Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C36, Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL32
Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL32 and Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber C36, Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C36
Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber C36
By: Lawrence Barretto, Journalist
27/07/2017 02:10

Honda and Sauber have agreed to call off their deal for the Japanese manufacturer to supply the latter with Formula 1 engines in 2018.

The deal was put together by Honda motorsport’s general manager Masashi Yamamoto and former Sauber team principal Monisha Kaltenborn after the latter made an enquiry about a supply.

Following Kaltenborn’s departure in June, just before the Azerbaijan GP, Sauber and Honda held talks and decided “differences in the future directions” of the two parties meant it was best to cancel the deal.

“We had built a good relationship with Sauber, and had been looking forward to entering the 2018 F1 season together,” said Yamamoto.

“However, during discussions after management changes at the team, we reached a mutual agreement to call off the project due to differences in the future directions of both parties.

“We would like to thank Sauber for their cooperation, and wish them all the best for their future.”

Sauber team boss Fred Vasseur said: "It is very unfortunate that we have to discontinue the planned collaboration with Honda at this stage.

"However, this decision has been made for strategic reasons, and with the best intent or the future of the Sauber F1 Team in mind.

"We would like to thank Honda for their collaboration and wish them all the best for their future in Formula 1."

Given Sauber’s struggles this season, it is believed the outfit feels it needs a more competitive engine next term to changes its fortunes.

It remains unclear whether Sauber will extend its long-time deal with Ferrari or secure a deal with Mercedes or Renault.

For Honda, its only link in F1 now is with McLaren, though the future of that relationship is under threat following a lack of power and poor reliability from the engine so far this season.

McLaren is considering splitting with Honda, but it is believed Mercedes and Ferrari are not interested in supplying the team with engines, leaving Renault as its only alternative.

Regarding the impact of the Sauber deal being cancelled, Honda said in a statement: “Honda’s passion for motorsports and strong commitment to Formula 1 remains unchanged.”

Be part of something big

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Teams Sauber
Article type Breaking news
1,093 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Hungarian GPFormula 1Hungarian GPMore events