Sainz "nearly started vomiting" during Australian GP

Carlos Sainz says a problem with his Renault car's water pump meant he nearly vomited during Formula 1's season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

The Spanish driver reported on the radio during the race that he was feeling nauseous as he fought to defend 10th position from Force India's Sergio Perez.

In the end Sainz managed to keep his rival at bay despite the stomach problems, but the Renault driver admitted it had been a very tough day.

"We had a problem with the water pump and during the first 10 or 15 laps it was squirting water on my face, so I was drinking too much water," Sainz explained.

"When the safety car came out I had a lot of water in my stomach and was moving from side to side and I was feeling it a lot in the corners and I wasn't feeling well.

"I managed to survive as best I could and I reached the finish."

He added: "Very uncomfortable. With the g-forces we have this year, having the stomach full of water, moving from side to side, I don't know if it was a stomach cramp or what, but I wasn't comfortable."

Sainz, running eighth at the start, lost a place to McLaren rival Fernando Alonso when he went off at Turn 9 early in the race.

The Renault driver said the incident was caused by how unwell he was feeling.

"It was a consequence of the rest. If you are not comfortable, in the end you are not feeling good, you can't push to the limit, and you are not 100 percent, and that's what happened today," he added.

"So I'm half happy to have been able to score a point because there was a moment in the race where I nearly started vomiting during the safety car, so I struggled."

Teammate Nico Hulkenberg completed a double points finish for Renault by taking seventh place.