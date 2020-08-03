Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
115 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren had no warning of Sainz's tyre failure

shares
comments
McLaren had no warning of Sainz's tyre failure
By:
Aug 3, 2020, 1:28 PM

McLaren Formula 1 boss Andreas Seidl says that the Woking team had no warning of the "sudden death" of Carlos Sainz's left front tyre in the closing laps of the British GP.

The Spaniard was running a strong fifth and had just moved up to fourth after Valtteri Bottas suffered a tyre failure when he suffered a similar issue on the penultimate lap.

He got the car back to the pits, but finished out of the points in 13th place. A fifth-place finish for teammate Lando Norris gave the team some compensation.

Seidl insisted that up to that point of the failure there had no concerns about tyre life during the race.

"No, not really," he said when asked if there was any warning. "Carlos was reporting some vibrations early on in the race, in his stint on the hard tyres, but there was nothing extraordinary.

"It was a sudden death of the tyre, and obviously very disappointing at the moment for the entire team and especially for Carlos.

"But at the same time, that's part of racing, that happens in racing. It's important to look at the positive stuff from today, learn from what was not ideal, and do it again next week.

"We didn't have any signs of a tyre failure coming. We knew we had to manage the tyres for this long stint on the hards, but there were no concerns from our side or from Pirelli's side that we could complete the stint, and we are seeing with several cars there were issues in the end.

"But I think it's also important now to not jump to conclusions too early."

Read Also:

Seidl says the team is willing to adapt to any Pirelli's requirements for next weekend's 70th Anniversary GP, when a softer range of tyres will be used.

"It's important to wait for the thorough analysis of Pirelli, together with the teams, of what was actually causing these tyre failures. In theory it could be also down to some debris.

"So we need to wait for that, and then I'm sure Pirelli will make the right conclusions taking into account also the expected ambient conditions for next weekend, where it looks we'll get some really high ambient temperatures again.

"And then I'm sure they will make the right conclusions in terms of first of all the tyre selection, so the question is does that need to be reviewed? Or we might get some restrictions in terms of how we use the tyres.

"We need to wait for the analysis, and then I'm sure we will make the right decisions with Pirelli in terms of safety. Safety always has the highest priority, but again at the moment we can't make any judgement or conclusion."

Seidl praised Sainz for his charging performance from seventh on the grid.

"I feel very sorry for Carlos because he showed us a very strong drive today," he said. "He felt comfortable with the car all weekend, he did some great manoeuvres on track, straight after the restart.

"Everything worked to plan, the pitstop worked to plan, so in the end everything was under control to finish in a strong P4, or even in P5, if you would figure in the failure of Bottas in the end.

"But that's part of racing, sometimes it goes like that and in the end it's important to make a reset tomorrow morning, see what we can learn from this weekend, take the positives as a motivation and try again next weekend.

"I think the strategy team today did a great job of making the right calls on the safety car, pitstops today was very good outcome for us, I think it we did the fourth quickest pitstop also today in the race for our crew, which was great to see, also the first stop of Lando was a quick one but we had to hold then the car because of traffic.

"So a lot of encouraging signs, at the same time we always want to do better, so let's see what we can find during the week and try again."

Related video

Bottas says he "can't afford" point-less races like British GP

Previous article

Bottas says he "can't afford" point-less races like British GP

Next article

British Grand Prix driver ratings

British Grand Prix driver ratings
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Pirelli launches “360 degrees” investigation after failures
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pirelli launches “360 degrees” investigation after failures

McLaren had no warning of Sainz's tyre failure
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

McLaren had no warning of Sainz's tyre failure

Bottas says he "can't afford" point-less races like British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Bottas says he "can't afford" point-less races like British GP

Racing Point still in the dark over Perez comeback
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point still in the dark over Perez comeback

Redding wanted to "prove a point" in Jerez finale
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Redding wanted to "prove a point" in Jerez finale

Magnussen critical of Albon's "poorly judged" passing attempt
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
7m

Magnussen critical of Albon's "poorly judged" passing attempt

Vettel: Something "doesn't stack up" over Silverstone struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Something "doesn't stack up" over Silverstone struggles

Wolff: British GP showed Mercedes can't be complacent
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: British GP showed Mercedes can't be complacent

Latest news

Magnussen critical of Albon's "poorly judged" passing attempt
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
7m

Magnussen critical of Albon's "poorly judged" passing attempt

British Grand Prix driver ratings Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature
41m

British Grand Prix driver ratings

McLaren had no warning of Sainz's tyre failure
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

McLaren had no warning of Sainz's tyre failure

Bottas says he "can't afford" point-less races like British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Bottas says he "can't afford" point-less races like British GP

Trending

1
Formula 1

Pirelli launches “360 degrees” investigation after failures

2
Formula 1

McLaren had no warning of Sainz's tyre failure

1h
3
Formula 1

Bottas says he "can't afford" point-less races like British GP

1h
4
Formula 1

Racing Point still in the dark over Perez comeback

5
Formula 1

Vettel: Something "doesn't stack up" over Silverstone struggles

Latest videos

Why F1 Has Always Been A 09:12
Formula 1

Why F1 Has Always Been A "Copying Championship"

Why The Double Diffuser Was (Down)Forced Out Of F1 07:09
Formula 1

Why The Double Diffuser Was (Down)Forced Out Of F1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1 04:14
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments 04:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech? 05:51
Formula 1

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech?

Latest news

Magnussen critical of Albon's "poorly judged" passing attempt
Formula 1

Magnussen critical of Albon's "poorly judged" passing attempt

British Grand Prix driver ratings
Formula 1

British Grand Prix driver ratings

McLaren had no warning of Sainz's tyre failure
Formula 1

McLaren had no warning of Sainz's tyre failure

Bottas says he "can't afford" point-less races like British GP
Formula 1

Bottas says he "can't afford" point-less races like British GP

The crucial factors that took Hamilton to the brink of disaster
Formula 1

The crucial factors that took Hamilton to the brink of disaster

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.