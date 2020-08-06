Sainz: 2020 will decide fate of old school F1 circuits

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted F1 to radically shake-up its calendar in a bid to get enough races in, with venues that had been dropped by the sport years ago suddenly getting a fresh chance.

Such an opportunity for the older circuits will offer a fascinating insight into how well suited they are for delivering exciting battles in the modern era, especially compared to contemporary circuit thinking.

Sainz believes that the verdict on the old school venues will go as far as defining if the classic tracks have a future in F1 too.

“If those old school circuits give spectacular races and fun races, the people of F1 and the FIA and the FOM will think, why we are going to modern circuits if the old circuits give such a spectacle?” he said.

“But if those old circuits suddenly produce boring races, we will all say that modern circuits have to have a design like that of Baku, with very long straights, a middle sector with many curves, and straights with many slipstream and spectacular races. It depends on what happens in those next races that will decide the future."

One of the key messages that many drivers have shared is that while they are relishing the thrills that will come from driving current F1 cars at places like Imola and Mugello, the layouts may not be especially good for overtaking.

Sainz is clear that, when it comes to choosing venues, the sport's bosses have to consider the entertainment factor first.

“I think the drivers are going to have fun going to Mugello, Nurburgring and Imola, because they are circuits that are very fun in one lap.

"But if they don't produce a show, there will be no use going there. I think that in addition to being a sport, F1 has to be a show for people to see it on television and car brands get involved, so that's what it takes.”