Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / British GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization Next / Ferrari "too quick" for Hamilton to beat in F1 British GP
Formula 1 / British GP News

Sainz "kept believing" he could win British F1 GP

Carlos Sainz says he kept believing he could clinch his maiden grand prix win at Silverstone despite falling behind teammate Charles Leclerc in Formula 1's British Grand Prix.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Sainz "kept believing" he could win British F1 GP
Listen to this article

Sainz won Sunday's race after a safety car for Esteban Ocon's stricken Alpine set up a thrilling finale with leader Leclerc staying out on his hard tyres, which gave Sainz and Mercedes' Hamilton a free stop for softs.

On the restart Sainz quickly overtook Leclerc to clinch his maiden grand prix win. Despite having to give way to Leclerc earlier in the race, the Spaniard said he still believed he could finally break his duck in F1.

"It was not easy. I struggled quite a bit with the balance, especially on the first stint with medium tyre, Max was forcing us to push a lot through the high speed. But even with all that I kept believing that it could still happen," he said.

"I needed to stay in the race like I was trying to and then all of a sudden the safety car gave me the opportunity to get back on it. Yeah, we did it.

"You can imagine the nerves on that safety car restart, knowing it was my chance and getting it done."

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sainz said his first win in 150 starts "is a day that I will never forget" after several near-misses and a 2022 season in which he generally struggled to match Leclerc.

"It's amazing. I mean, a first race win 150 races later with Ferrari in Silverstone, I cannot ask for more. It's a very special day, a day that I will never forget.

"A very special weekend in general. Silverstone has been a bit of a special place for me, first ever race win here in Formula BMW back in 2010, first pole position here back in 2010.  

"Suddenly, 12 years later, I achieved exactly the same but in Formula 1 with Ferrari. So it's a special place for me. I thank the whole crowd for being part of it and cheering me on."

Several seconds behind Sainz, Red Bull's Sergio Perez snatched second place away from Hamilton following a frantic scrap, with a crestfallen Leclerc a sitting duck on his old tyres as he dropped down to fourth.

Sainz vaults over George Russell, who retired after a massive multi-car start crash, to fourth place in the drivers' championship, 54 points behind leader Verstappen and 11 units behind Leclerc.

Read Also:
shares
comments
British GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Previous article

British GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Next article

Ferrari "too quick" for Hamilton to beat in F1 British GP

Ferrari "too quick" for Hamilton to beat in F1 British GP
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Schumacher: Haas F1 "did the right things at the right time" British GP
Formula 1

Schumacher: Haas F1 "did the right things at the right time"

Sainz surprised by British GP F1 pole as lap was "nothing special" British GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Sainz surprised by British GP F1 pole as lap was "nothing special"

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Carlos Sainz More from
Carlos Sainz
Leclerc: Ferrari will switch F1 cars in British GP if opportunity arises British GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari will switch F1 cars in British GP if opportunity arises

Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car Canadian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

More from
Scuderia Ferrari
Leclerc wants "full view" of Ferrari's Silverstone F1 strategy calls British GP
Formula 1

Leclerc wants "full view" of Ferrari's Silverstone F1 strategy calls

Ferrari WEC GT drivers prepare for Hypercar era with LMP2 test
WEC

Ferrari WEC GT drivers prepare for Hypercar era with LMP2 test

How Ferrari triumphed in the battle for F1 2021's best of the rest Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari triumphed in the battle for F1 2021's best of the rest

Latest news

No matter how noble the cause, the Silverstone protest was reckless and risked lives
Formula 1 Formula 1

No matter how noble the cause, the Silverstone protest was reckless and risked lives

When Sainz really took his first win from pole at Silverstone in 2010
Formula 1 Formula 1

When Sainz really took his first win from pole at Silverstone in 2010

Why Sainz's first win could be costly for Ferrari long term
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Sainz's first win could be costly for Ferrari long term

Alonso expected Leclerc F1 penalty for weaving during British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso expected Leclerc F1 penalty for weaving during British GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost Prime

The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
7 h
Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga Prime

Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2022
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Prime

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Prime

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue.

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Prime

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger .

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2022
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.