Sainz brings much-needed fresh air to Ferrari - Binotto

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
FP2 in progress . . .
Follow live
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
187 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
212 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
219 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
226 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
254 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
260 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens Next / Red Bull went through "painful" redundancies to meet cost cap
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz brings much-needed fresh air to Ferrari - Binotto

By:

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto says Carlos Sainz's arrival at the squad for the 2021 Formula 1 season has brought a sense of “fresh air” he feels it required.

Sainz brings much-needed fresh air to Ferrari - Binotto

Sainz has joined Ferrari after racing for McLaren for the last two F1 seasons and races alongside Charles Leclerc as Sebastian Vettel’s replacement.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 about how well Sainz had integrated into Ferrari since the start of 2021, which in included just 1.5 days of running in the team’s SF21 challenger during the reduced pre-season testing this year, Binotto said it had gone “very well, very positively surprised.

“We knew that he was a strong driver - he would be fast, fast as well on the long stints," he added.

“Bringing some experience because now, even if he's very young, he's an experienced driver in F1.

“But I think it's going very well with Charles, going very well with his team - he has integrated well, [there is] a very positive mood.

“And I think it's fresh air and sometimes fresh air is required, is what we are looking for. And in that respect [we're] very happy.”

Read Also:

Sainz had several off-track moments during his testing time in the SF21 at the Bahrain track earlier this month.

When asked what was behind those moments and how much the windy conditions impacted on Ferrari’s package by Motorsport.com, Sainz replied: “It’s a very common driver excuse now to say that pretty much every crash or every moment we have is wind dependent.

“But it is actually really difficult out there with these cars with the wind.

“It’s very difficult to explain to you guys what we feel in the car, but the changes in grip and balance there is depending on 5-10km/h gust of wind that can catch you out is huge.

“And we are out there trying to push the limits of the car – particularly me, I don’t know where that limit is.

“I’m trying to expose that limit to try and see how car behaves in those extreme conditions.

“And yeah, I did a couple of mistakes that I was happy to make and willing to make, it was also the plan of the test.

“Coming back to the question, wind makes a huge difference and it’s quite tricky to handle all the time.”

shares
comments

Related video

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens

Previous article

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens

Next article

Red Bull went through "painful" redundancies to meet cost cap

Red Bull went through "painful" redundancies to meet cost cap
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Carlos Sainz Jr.
Teams Ferrari
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Bottas

2h
2
Formula 1

McLaren F1 boss predicts Verstappen-Russell at Mercedes in 2022

3h
3
Formula 1

Brown says F1 has to accept Netflix's artistic licence

3h
4
Formula 1

Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

8h
5
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch offers his advice to 'fiery' Noah Gragson

1d
Latest news
Red Bull went through "painful" redundancies to meet cost cap
Formula 1

Red Bull went through "painful" redundancies to meet cost cap

3m
Sainz brings much-needed fresh air to Ferrari - Binotto
Formula 1

Sainz brings much-needed fresh air to Ferrari - Binotto

20m
Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens

30m
Renault engine best I've had in F1, says Ocon
Formula 1

Renault engine best I've had in F1, says Ocon

1h
Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams Prime
Formula 1

Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams

2h
Latest videos
McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes 01:00
Formula 1
Mar 25, 2021

McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes

F1 Fast Facts: Bahrain Grand Prix 01:47
Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Bahrain Grand Prix

How Hydrogen Power Might Be The Future For Formula 1 Cars 06:11
Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021

How Hydrogen Power Might Be The Future For Formula 1 Cars

Predictions for the 2021 F1 Season 13:33
Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021

Predictions for the 2021 F1 Season

Onboard Lap - Bahrain GP Circuit 01:51
Formula 1
Mar 22, 2021

Onboard Lap - Bahrain GP Circuit

Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Bahrain GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Bottas Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Practice report

Bahrain GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Bottas

Ticktum continues as Williams F1 development driver
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ticktum continues as Williams F1 development driver

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize  Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize 

More from
Carlos Sainz Jr.
Leclerc: Ferrari has banished "strange" atmosphere
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc: Ferrari has banished "strange" atmosphere

Raikkonen explains run-in with "pissed off" Sainz in Bahrain Bahrain March testing
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Raikkonen explains run-in with "pissed off" Sainz in Bahrain

The winless drivers who could be Hamilton’s heirs to F1’s crown Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

The winless drivers who could be Hamilton’s heirs to F1’s crown

More from
Ferrari
How far can Ferrari recover in 2021? Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

How far can Ferrari recover in 2021?

Why Ferrari has suddenly caught the sim racing bug
Esports / Analysis

Why Ferrari has suddenly caught the sim racing bug

Raikkonen: Ferrari engine "better" compared to 2020 Bahrain March testing
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Raikkonen: Ferrari engine "better" compared to 2020

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams Prime

Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams

The appointment of Francois-Xavier Demaison as the Williams F1 team's new technical director is the latest manifestation of new CEO Jost Capito's mission to preserve the team's 'family' feel. It will take time before it can take effect, but he is confident it is the correct approach

Formula 1
2h
Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize  Prime

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize 

Fernando Alonso has put his ‘triple crown’ quest on hold as he returns to Formula 1 with Alpine. Despite needing further surgery on the jaw fracture he sustained pre-season, he reckons he’s driving better than ever.

Formula 1
5h
Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes? Prime

Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes?

If the winner of pre-season testing can turn its early form into a season-long challenge, then the hegemony of F1’s top team could genuinely be under threat. Both teams are talking up the other as the 2021 season approaches its start, which could mean everything - and nothing

Formula 1
Mar 25, 2021
How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

The return of the McLaren-Mercedes partnership for the first time since 2014 brings two of Formula 1's biggest names back together. Could it be the final step in McLaren's rebuilding job?

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
The teammate battles that will define F1 2021 Prime

The teammate battles that will define F1 2021

The countdown to 2021 F1 season is nearing its end and answers about the competitive order will soon arrive. But just as crucial to the narrative of the season will be the intra-team battles for supremacy, as new players bed into unfamiliar environments and established pairings aim to settle scores

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces Prime

The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces

A poor final season at Ferrari and a troubled Bahrain test don’t bode well for the four-time Formula 1 world champion, who has some catching up to do in his new surroundings at Aston Martin

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
How F1's tech restrictions could shake up the 2021 order Prime

How F1's tech restrictions could shake up the 2021 order

This year’s carryover designs initially pointed to a continuation of Formula 1’s 2020 pecking order, but now it appears that the required aero tweaks may shake things up for the entire grid

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2021
Why F1's new driver-team combos each have a point to prove Prime

Why F1's new driver-team combos each have a point to prove

When the pandemic pushed Formula 1 into hiatus a year ago, the driver-market cogs carried on turning behind the scenes, culminating in three drivers spending a whole season racing for teams they knew they’d be leaving and a double world champion readying himself for a dramatic comeback. STUART CODLING weighs up what's at stake

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2021

Trending Today

Bahrain GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Bottas
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Bahrain GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Bottas

McLaren F1 boss predicts Verstappen-Russell at Mercedes in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren F1 boss predicts Verstappen-Russell at Mercedes in 2022

Brown says F1 has to accept Netflix's artistic licence
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brown says F1 has to accept Netflix's artistic licence

Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Kyle Busch offers his advice to 'fiery' Noah Gragson
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Busch offers his advice to 'fiery' Noah Gragson

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview

Renault engine best I've had in F1, says Ocon
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault engine best I've had in F1, says Ocon

Qatar MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP1 as Miller crashes
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Qatar MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP1 as Miller crashes

Latest news

Red Bull went through "painful" redundancies to meet cost cap
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull went through "painful" redundancies to meet cost cap

Sainz brings much-needed fresh air to Ferrari - Binotto
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz brings much-needed fresh air to Ferrari - Binotto

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens

Renault engine best I've had in F1, says Ocon
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault engine best I've had in F1, says Ocon

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.