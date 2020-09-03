Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault progress shows Ferrari can recover performance - Sainz

shares
comments
Renault progress shows Ferrari can recover performance - Sainz
By:

Carlos Sainz believes Ferrari can bounce back from its current troubles in Formula 1, and cites Renault as an example of what can be achieved.

Ferrari endured one of its least competitive races in recent years at Spa last weekend. Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel qualified 13th and 14th, and in a race that saw no attrition at the front they finished in the same positions, but with Vettel ahead of Leclerc.

The lack of straightline performance that has been apparent all year was even more evident at Spa, with customer teams Alfa Romeo and Haas also suffering.

Sainz, who replaces Vettel in 2021, acknowledges that Ferrari has a lot of work to do – but he says that Renault’s successful efforts to improve its power unit in recent years show that it is possible to make progress.

“I think clearly Ferrari is the first one that is not happy right now,” he said. “And I think we could see clearly how much they struggled. But I think they struggled with a bit more than the engine, I think they also had some problems with the overall grip of the car.

“When you lose so much power from one year to the other, which is actually not the normal trend in F1, normally you are expecting to stay the same or gain, but when you lose so much power, you know that in Spa you're going to get in trouble.

“So I think it's an abnormality to see Ferrari so far back, but it's normal after what we saw in the first races how much they are losing on the straights.”

Read Also:

Regarding the prospects of future recovery, he said: “In general I would say that yes, they need a very big step on the engine coming.

“I know how tough it is, because it took Renault three years, and it's taken Honda quite a long time also. So the fact that Renault is nearly there, close to Mercedes, also shows that you can do it.

“And for me, if there's a team with facilities, if there's a team with resources, if there's a team with a lot of engine benches to try and improve, that's Ferrari.

“So I'm sure the factory now is working flat out, and hopefully by the time I get there, they've improved a bit. And then together we can do the next step.”

Related video

250 doctors and nurses to attend Italian GP as spectators

Previous article

250 doctors and nurses to attend Italian GP as spectators

Next article

How McLaren's past pain is a reality check for Ferrari

How McLaren's past pain is a reality check for Ferrari
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Carlos Sainz Jr. Shop Now
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Supercars must retain Holden fans – Skaife
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars must retain Holden fans – Skaife

Renault progress shows Ferrari can recover performance - Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault progress shows Ferrari can recover performance - Sainz

How McLaren's past pain is a reality check for Ferrari Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

How McLaren's past pain is a reality check for Ferrari

Mercedes clarifies Bottas overtake mode "miscommunication"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes clarifies Bottas overtake mode "miscommunication"

Wolff: F1 should open up internal team radio to entertain fans
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: F1 should open up internal team radio to entertain fans

MotoGP teams wary of KTM building “super engine” for 2021
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP teams wary of KTM building “super engine” for 2021

Marquez absence made MotoGP riders feel they can win races
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez absence made MotoGP riders feel they can win races

250 doctors and nurses to attend Italian GP as spectators
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

250 doctors and nurses to attend Italian GP as spectators

Latest news

How McLaren's past pain is a reality check for Ferrari Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

How McLaren's past pain is a reality check for Ferrari

Renault progress shows Ferrari can recover performance - Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault progress shows Ferrari can recover performance - Sainz

250 doctors and nurses to attend Italian GP as spectators
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

250 doctors and nurses to attend Italian GP as spectators

Take a closer look at Mercedes’ Belgian GP updates – video
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Take a closer look at Mercedes’ Belgian GP updates – video

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars must retain Holden fans – Skaife

2
Formula 1

Renault progress shows Ferrari can recover performance - Sainz

41m
3
Formula 1

How McLaren's past pain is a reality check for Ferrari

13m
4
Formula 1

Mercedes clarifies Bottas overtake mode "miscommunication"

5
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 should open up internal team radio to entertain fans

Latest news

How McLaren's past pain is a reality check for Ferrari
Formula 1

How McLaren's past pain is a reality check for Ferrari

Renault progress shows Ferrari can recover performance - Sainz
Formula 1

Renault progress shows Ferrari can recover performance - Sainz

250 doctors and nurses to attend Italian GP as spectators
Formula 1

250 doctors and nurses to attend Italian GP as spectators

Take a closer look at Mercedes’ Belgian GP updates – video
Formula 1

Take a closer look at Mercedes’ Belgian GP updates – video

The elements Hamilton showed at Spa that will define his legacy
Formula 1

The elements Hamilton showed at Spa that will define his legacy

Latest videos

Safety Cars, Overtake Buttons & More | 2020 Belgian GP F1 Debrief 08:09
Formula 1

Safety Cars, Overtake Buttons & More | 2020 Belgian GP F1 Debrief

The Tech That Helped Mercedes Dominate The Belgian Grand Prix 05:28
Formula 1

The Tech That Helped Mercedes Dominate The Belgian Grand Prix

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP best photos 02:52
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP best photos

Starting grid for the Belgian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for the Belgian GP

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval' 01:06
Formula 1

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval'

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.