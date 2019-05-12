Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Spanish GP / Breaking news

Sainz explains 'Darren' radio message confusion

shares
comments
Sainz explains 'Darren' radio message confusion
By:
1h ago

Carlos Sainz has explained the background to the strange radio message captured in practice for the Spanish Grand Prix where his race engineer Tom Stallard called him Darren.

A radio conversation between Stallard and Sainz was overheard in Friday practice, where there looked like there had been a name mix-up.

Stallard began the conversation with: "Darren, it's Tom... sorry Carlos!"

Then in response, Sainz cheekily said: "Hello Tom, I'm Darren."

 

The exchange prompted some confusion among fans about what had happened, with various theories about it being the result of confusion with names or Darren being Sainz's new nickname.

But asked by Motorsport.com to explain the background, Sainz said the incident was prompted by Stallard opening the pit-to-car radio rather than a direct line to a race strategist back at the McLaren factory.

"Darren is my strategist back at the factory," explained Sainz. "I was starting a long run and Tom wanted to get the first feedback of tyres and how we were looking from Darren, or our 'famous' Darren.

"He opened the radio saying 'Hi Darren, it is Tom'. So I did a joke, 'Hi Tom, it is Darren' but he immediately said sorry.

"I realised he had got it wrong, but I wanted to actually have a conversation with him. It didn't happen though."

 

Next article
Schumacher film to be released in December

Previous article

Schumacher film to be released in December

Next article

Barcelona "in the process" of renewing Spanish GP contract

Barcelona "in the process" of renewing Spanish GP contract
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Drivers Carlos Sainz Jr. Shop Now
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Schumacher film to be released in December
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher film to be released in December

1h ago
Hulkenberg under investigation over parc ferme breach Article
Formula 1

Hulkenberg under investigation over parc ferme breach

Verstappen: Mercedes alone in understanding 2019 cars well Article
Formula 1

Verstappen: Mercedes alone in understanding 2019 cars well

Latest videos
Why Ferrari fast tracked its updates for the Spanish GP 08:33
Formula 1

Why Ferrari fast tracked its updates for the Spanish GP

17h ago
Starting Grid for the Spanish GP 00:57
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Spanish GP

18h ago

Shop Our Store

Carlos Sainz Jr.

Shop Now
McLaren

McLaren

Shop Now

News in depth
Hulkenberg under investigation over parc ferme breach
Formula 1

Hulkenberg under investigation over parc ferme breach

Barcelona "in the process" of renewing Spanish GP contract
Formula 1

Barcelona "in the process" of renewing Spanish GP contract

Sainz explains 'Darren' radio message confusion
Formula 1

Sainz explains 'Darren' radio message confusion

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.