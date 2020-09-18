Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
83 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz "a little angry" over Perez's Racing Point exit

shares
comments
Sainz "a little angry" over Perez's Racing Point exit
By:
Co-author: Sergio Lillo

Carlos Sainz says he has been left a "little angry" at the way that Sergio Perez has had to make way at Racing Point for the incoming Sebastian Vettel.

Although Perez had a long-term deal at Racing Point, the team activated an exit clause in the contract to allow it to cut the contract short and replace him with Vettel.

The move has caused some controversy, especially because Perez was instrumental in helping the team survive when it went in to administration as Force India in 2018, plus he has shown strong performances throughout his time there.

Sainz says the fact that Perez has been dropped, with his teammate Lance Stroll's position never under consideration, proves that being fast is not everything in F1.

"What Checo shows is that in F1 not everything is your performance," said Sainz. "Judging on purely performance, there is no reason why he should leave Racing Point or they don't want him.

"But in F1, there are other interests, things that come with performance that are very important.

"And for me, Checo's exit is a shame, because the team that he has trusted in for so many years, that he practically saved from bankruptcy and that they finally get producing a good car for him, is now the team that does not want to continue with him. It is a real shame."

Sainz said he hoped that, despite the late call that has limited Perez's chances of finding another seat, the Mexican is able to continue in F1.

"It makes me a little angry because I have a good relationship with him and I respect him a lot as a driver," added Sainz.

"It reminds you that this sport is like that, that it gives you very little return. But it is the one that we have chosen to compete and be professionals in, and you have to accept it.

"I hope he gets a seat that motivates him, that he likes, and that in 2022 it would be a good seat.

"Surely I have also had moments of uncertainty that are very political and have nothing to do with performance on the track. It is the area of the sport that is less sporty and that is beyond the control of the athlete. Nobody likes to be in that situation."

Read Also:

Renault's Daniel Ricciardo, who is replacing Sainz at McLaren next year, said he felt it was not too late for Perez to find a race seat for 2021.

"He's certainly worthy of a seat to say the least," he said. "As a competitor, I rate him, and as a person I get on with him.

"It's obviously fairly late, but it's not crazy late. I think he's still got time. What are we September? Yeah, he's still got time.

"Obviously, there's fewer seats available. But yeah, I hope for him that he finds a seat. He's still young."

Related video

Book your tickets for Istanbul 2020

Previous article

Book your tickets for Istanbul 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sergio Perez , Carlos Sainz Jr.
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Sainz "a little angry" over Perez's Racing Point exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz "a little angry" over Perez's Racing Point exit

Misano MotoGP: Quartararo leads Petronas Yamaha 1-2 in FP1
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Misano MotoGP: Quartararo leads Petronas Yamaha 1-2 in FP1

Red Bull to brief frustrated Verstappen before Russian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull to brief frustrated Verstappen before Russian GP

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

McLaren: No early driver swap while rivals face "disruption"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren: No early driver swap while rivals face "disruption"

BMW won't enter Super GT just to keep DTM cars running
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

BMW won't enter Super GT just to keep DTM cars running

Ferrari planning "small upgrades" for Russian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari planning "small upgrades" for Russian GP

Vinales demands Yamaha reaction to avoid “little kitty” risk
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales demands Yamaha reaction to avoid “little kitty” risk

Latest news

Sainz "a little angry" over Perez's Racing Point exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz "a little angry" over Perez's Racing Point exit

Book your tickets for Istanbul 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Book your tickets for Istanbul 2020

Red Bull to brief frustrated Verstappen before Russian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull to brief frustrated Verstappen before Russian GP

Ferrari planning "small upgrades" for Russian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari planning "small upgrades" for Russian GP

Trending

1
Formula 1

Sainz "a little angry" over Perez's Racing Point exit

1h
2
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Quartararo leads Petronas Yamaha 1-2 in FP1

45m
3
Formula 1

Red Bull to brief frustrated Verstappen before Russian GP

4
Le Mans

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

5
Formula 1

McLaren: No early driver swap while rivals face "disruption"

Latest news

Sainz "a little angry" over Perez's Racing Point exit
Formula 1

Sainz "a little angry" over Perez's Racing Point exit

Book your tickets for Istanbul 2020
Formula 1

Book your tickets for Istanbul 2020

Red Bull to brief frustrated Verstappen before Russian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull to brief frustrated Verstappen before Russian GP

Ferrari planning "small upgrades" for Russian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari planning "small upgrades" for Russian GP

Williams to benefit from Dorilton's risk-taking mindset
Formula 1

Williams to benefit from Dorilton's risk-taking mindset

Latest videos

The 3 Banned 6-Wheeled F1 Cars 08:34
Formula 1

The 3 Banned 6-Wheeled F1 Cars

Valtteri Bottas: r/Formula1 Ask Me Anything 14:26
Formula 1

Valtteri Bottas: r/Formula1 Ask Me Anything

James Allison: r/Formula1 Ask Me Anything 15:23
Formula 1

James Allison: r/Formula1 Ask Me Anything

My Job in 60 Seconds | PETRONAS Trackside Fluid Engineer 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | PETRONAS Trackside Fluid Engineer

Rating Every F1 Driver From The 2020 Tuscan GP 15:09
Formula 1

Rating Every F1 Driver From The 2020 Tuscan GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.