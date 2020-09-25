Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
Russian GP
25 Sep
Formula 1 / Russian GP / Results

2020 F1 Russian GP Friday practice results

2020 F1 Russian GP Friday practice results
By:

Valtteri Bottas dominated the opening day of Russian Grand Prix practice at Sochi on Friday for Mercedes, outpacing his world championship-leading teammate Lewis Hamilton.

In the first practice, Bottas was half a second clear of Daniel Ricciardo’s Renault, who had Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Sergio Perez (Racing Point) close behind. Hamilton was only 19th fastest, 2.793s off his teammate’s pace, and lost his soft-tyred lap due to Carlos Sainz crashing his McLaren. Williams’s Nicholas Latifi later suffered a shunt, burying his car in the barriers and causing a red flag.

Read Also:

In FP2, Bottas was on top again, lowering the fastest time to 1m33.519s, which was a quarter of a second quicker than Hamilton. Ricciardo was best of the rest again, ahead of McLaren’s twins Sainz and Lando Norris.

Verstappen was only seventh fastest, and suffered a spin to add to his frustrations.

F1 Russian Grand Prix Free Practice 1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 13 1'34.923     221.788
2 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 22 1'35.430 0.507 0.507 220.609
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 22 1'35.577 0.654 0.147 220.270
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes 23 1'35.796 0.873 0.219 219.767
5 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 21 1'35.965 1.042 0.169 219.379
6 France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 23 1'36.061 1.138 0.096 219.160
7 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda 22 1'36.230 1.307 0.169 218.775
8 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda 24 1'36.254 1.331 0.024 218.721
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 23 1'36.323 1.400 0.069 218.564
10 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 25 1'36.706 1.783 0.383 217.699
11 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 23 1'36.896 1.973 0.190 217.272
12 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 8 1'36.970 2.047 0.074 217.106
13 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 28 1'37.110 2.187 0.140 216.793
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 17 1'37.201 2.278 0.091 216.590
15 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 23 1'37.230 2.307 0.029 216.525
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 22 1'37.430 2.507 0.200 216.081
17 United Kingdom George Russell Williams Mercedes 24 1'37.595 2.672 0.165 215.715
18 France Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 24 1'37.649 2.726 0.054 215.596
19 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 18 1'37.716 2.793 0.067 215.448
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 11 1'37.784 2.861 0.068 215.299
View full results

F1 Russian Grand Prix Free Practice 2 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 37 1'33.519     225.117
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 33 1'33.786 0.267 0.267 224.477
3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 27 1'34.577 1.058 0.791 222.599
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 36 1'34.723 1.204 0.146 222.256
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 33 1'34.847 1.328 0.124 221.965
6 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes 35 1'34.890 1.371 0.043 221.865
7 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 30 1'35.048 1.529 0.158 221.496
8 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 35 1'35.052 1.533 0.004 221.487
9 France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 28 1'35.139 1.620 0.087 221.284
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 35 1'35.183 1.664 0.044 221.182
11 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 35 1'35.210 1.691 0.027 221.119
12 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda 31 1'35.242 1.723 0.032 221.045
13 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda 37 1'35.461 1.942 0.219 220.538
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 33 1'35.516 1.997 0.055 220.411
15 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 31 1'35.563 2.044 0.047 220.302
16 United Kingdom George Russell Williams Mercedes 30 1'35.575 2.056 0.012 220.275
17 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 34 1'35.627 2.108 0.052 220.155
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 32 1'35.729 2.210 0.102 219.920
19 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 36 1'36.053 2.534 0.324 219.178
20 France Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 32 1'36.858 3.339 0.805 217.357
View full results

