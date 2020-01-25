Russell: Foundations for recovery took longer than expected

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
116 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
130 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
137 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
151 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
158 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
172 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
186 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
214 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
221 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
235 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
242 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
256 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
270 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
277 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
291 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
305 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: Foundations for recovery took longer than expected

shares
comments
Russell: Foundations for recovery took longer than expected
By:
Jan 25, 2020, 2:42 PM

George Russell says the foundation work for Williams’ attempt to recover Formula 1 performance took longer than expected to build, but reckons its car improvement rate is now “really strong”.

Williams’ 2019 season got off to a bad start when its FW42 missed the start of pre-season testing and it quickly became clear the car was uncompetitive and well off the back of F1’s midfield battle.

Chief technical officer Paddy Lowe left the team, which went on to score just one point in 2019 and finished last in the constructors’ championship for the second year in a row.

Williams has been working to improve its car development processes for the future and Russell says that rebuilding process went slower than originally predicted.  

“The team took a big reset with an aero philosophy and we had to take that hit in performance to rebuild those foundations, so starting the season we were not surprised [with] the position we were in,” said Russell.

“We did hope to improve at a greater rate than we did, but those foundations took longer to put in place than we all anticipated.

“[But] now, the rate of improvement we are on is really strong.

“We can really see that in the windtunnel tracker of the downforce we had at the start of the year, to what we have in the car now, to what we believe we will be starting next year.

“The only thing we don’t know is how much everybody else will improve.

“I can tell you now that if everybody else doesn’t improve at all, we’ll be well and truly in that fight.”

Read Also:

Although the rebuilding process may have taken longer than expected, Russell reckons the improvements the team made to the FW42 were “definitely there” and had it started the 2019 season with the car in its developed state it would have been able to get involved with the battle for points on a regular basis.

“Everybody has improved but we believe we should be improving at a much greater rate into next year than we improved over this year,” he said. “That’s a big reason to be positive.

“If we [had] started [2019] with this car, we would have been fighting well and truly at the start of the year because we’ve put a decent amount of lap time on the car.

“But everyone else [improved as well, so] on the eye it does not look like we made that much progress, whereas we’ve [actually] made the same amount as everyone else has done.

Regarding Williams’ targets for 2020 and the new rules era in ’21, Russell explained “we want to see progress”.

He continued: “I want to see progress in myself, and I want to see progress in the car.

“I do believe that next year we will be stronger. Going to 2021, which will have all of those foundations built again, and it should definitely be well and truly on its way.”

Next article
Renault lacked "force" to harness £15 million investment

Previous article

Renault lacked "force" to harness £15 million investment

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers George Russell
Teams Williams
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault lacked "force" to harness £15 million investment

2
Formula 1

Russell: Foundations for recovery took longer than expected

1h
3
Formula 1

The remarkable story of F1’s most unlikely test driver

4
DTM

What R-Motorsport Aston's exit means for DTM

3h
5
IMSA

Full 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list

Latest videos

Chapman's black and gold legend: The Lotus 79 03:51
Formula 1

Chapman's black and gold legend: The Lotus 79

The teams that need to improve in 2020 08:54
Formula 1

The teams that need to improve in 2020

Looking back on the Williams FW14B 03:17
Formula 1

Looking back on the Williams FW14B

ASI 2020: Full Charles Leclerc interview 33:51
Formula 1

ASI 2020: Full Charles Leclerc interview

The fascinating story behind Johnny Herbert's F1 debut 05:54
Formula 1

The fascinating story behind Johnny Herbert's F1 debut

Latest news

Russell: Foundations for recovery took longer than expected
F1

Russell: Foundations for recovery took longer than expected

Renault lacked "force" to harness £15 million investment
F1

Renault lacked "force" to harness £15 million investment

Alfa Romeo sets launch date for 2020 F1 car
F1

Alfa Romeo sets launch date for 2020 F1 car

New Mosley film includes segments he "would've cut"
F1

New Mosley film includes segments he "would've cut"

The remarkable story of F1’s most unlikely test driver
F1

The remarkable story of F1’s most unlikely test driver

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.