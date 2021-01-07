Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: Vettel battles showed where I can improve race craft

shares
comments
Russell: Vettel battles showed where I can improve race craft
By:
Co-author: Alex Kalinauckas

George Russell says battling Sebastian Vettel wheel-to-wheel so much last year helped him massively improve his race craft as a Formula 1 driver.

With Russell’s Williams team having made good progress, and Vettel struggling in a difficult Ferrari, the two drivers ended up next to each other on track quite a bit during 2020.

And Russell reckons that the experience of seeing how the four-time champion reacted in the heat of battle was a great learning experience – alongside the other tussles he had with Haas and Alfa Romeo drivers.

“I've improved as a race driver, drastically, because we were in wheel-to-wheel battles all season with Alfa Romeo, Haas, and often with Vettel,” Russell told Motorsport.com in an interview as he reflected on last season.

“I was talking about it recently, and Sebastian, he is probably the driver who I battled with the most this season.

“When I think back to the Nurburgring, to Mugello, to Austria at the start of the year. Even Abu Dhabi [there were] a few laps battling. Portimao, maybe? Imola, maybe? We've just been together on track the whole season, which, if you told me that the middle of last year, I'd have thought you were absolutely bonkers.

“So that experience, wheel-to-wheel racing in a Formula 1 car, has helped me so much - because it is different. It's so different to the junior formulas, purely because the downforce is so sophisticated.

“When you lose downforce, the car transforms. And learning how to cope with that and deal with that has been great for me. Obviously, it gave me that opportunity when I jumped in the Merc to really be on it when I was coming back through the field.”

Read Also:

Russell said that the learning experience in 2020 was especially valuable because he often found himself, thanks to brilliant performances in qualifying, higher up in the races than the pace of the car would normally justify.

Asked where he thought he needed to improve heading in to 2021, he said: “We often found ourselves out of position and battling with faster cars, which naturally makes it tricky, because I'm always on the defensive.

“I've only had it once that I was on the attacking front. And that's when I was in the Mercedes. That just transforms your confidence as a race driver.

“So, I'm equally realistic knowing that [because] we are one of the two slowest cars, it's always going to be difficult racing because you just don't have the same grip as the other teams. But it's small details, just trying to continuously work on [improving].”

Related video

Why Alpine's latest signing could be its best hope of F1 glory

Previous article

Why Alpine's latest signing could be its best hope of F1 glory

Next article

The advice for Ferrari's in-waiting F1 star from his predecessor

The advice for Ferrari's in-waiting F1 star from his predecessor
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel , George Russell
Teams Williams
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

Why F1's 2021 floor changes could alter the pecking order
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why F1's 2021 floor changes could alter the pecking order

Loeb slams stewards over Dakar Rally speeding penalty
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Loeb slams stewards over Dakar Rally speeding penalty

Suzuki confirms Brivio departure ahead of Alpine F1 switch
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki confirms Brivio departure ahead of Alpine F1 switch

Suzuki "shocked" by team boss Brivio's exit
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki "shocked" by team boss Brivio's exit

F1 set to revert to 2pm start times from 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 set to revert to 2pm start times from 2021

Russell: Vettel battles showed where I can improve race craft
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: Vettel battles showed where I can improve race craft

Motorbase BTCC team acquired by rival outfit
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Motorbase BTCC team acquired by rival outfit

Latest news

The advice for Ferrari's in-waiting F1 star from his predecessor Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

The advice for Ferrari's in-waiting F1 star from his predecessor

Russell: Vettel battles showed where I can improve race craft
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: Vettel battles showed where I can improve race craft

Why Alpine's latest signing could be its best hope of F1 glory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Alpine's latest signing could be its best hope of F1 glory

Why F1's 2021 floor changes could alter the pecking order
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why F1's 2021 floor changes could alter the pecking order

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

1d
2
Formula 1

Why F1's 2021 floor changes could alter the pecking order

3h
3
Dakar

Loeb slams stewards over Dakar Rally speeding penalty

15h
4
MotoGP

Suzuki confirms Brivio departure ahead of Alpine F1 switch

5h
5
MotoGP

Suzuki "shocked" by team boss Brivio's exit

3h

Latest news

The advice for Ferrari's in-waiting F1 star from his predecessor
Formula 1

The advice for Ferrari's in-waiting F1 star from his predecessor

Russell: Vettel battles showed where I can improve race craft
Formula 1

Russell: Vettel battles showed where I can improve race craft

Why Alpine's latest signing could be its best hope of F1 glory
Formula 1

Why Alpine's latest signing could be its best hope of F1 glory

Why F1's 2021 floor changes could alter the pecking order
Formula 1

Why F1's 2021 floor changes could alter the pecking order

Suzuki confirms Brivio departure ahead of Alpine F1 switch
MotoGP

Suzuki confirms Brivio departure ahead of Alpine F1 switch

Latest videos

How Mercedes and Red Bull Upgraded Their Aero Tech | F1 2020 Tech Review 08:11
Formula 1
19h

How Mercedes and Red Bull Upgraded Their Aero Tech | F1 2020 Tech Review

Lost F1 Teams: Epsilon Euskadi 06:15
Formula 1
Jan 4, 2021

Lost F1 Teams: Epsilon Euskadi

Grand Prix Greats – Amazing photos from F1 2020 03:47
Formula 1
Dec 31, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Amazing photos from F1 2020

Lost F1 Teams: Prodrive 06:35
Formula 1
Dec 30, 2020

Lost F1 Teams: Prodrive

Happy Holidays from The Team! 01:14
Formula 1
Dec 24, 2020

Happy Holidays from The Team!

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.