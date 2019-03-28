Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell only saw Australian GP start lights through reflection

shares
comments
Russell only saw Australian GP start lights through reflection
By:
Co-author: Jonathan Noble
54m ago

Williams rookie George Russell was only able to see the start lights on his Formula 1 debut by looking at a reflection from windows by the side of the track.

The FIA is working on a solution after complaints following the Australian Grand Prix that the higher 2019 rear wings blocked some drivers' view of the start lights.

Russell, who started at the back of the grid in Melbourne, said it caused him to have a "terrible" start.

"I pulled up onto the grid, looked up and realised I couldn't see anything and I kind of shat my pants," he admitted.

"I was looking all around and I ended up seeing the lights through the reflection of the Paddock Club [F1 hospitality] windows.

"I was sat looking, with my head at a 45-degree angle and my start was terrible because I was looking around for a couple of seconds, where to go, then realised it was the fifth light and realised my hand was in the wrong position."

Russell's teammate Robert Kubica was among those to complain about the view of the gantry in Melbourne.

The wings are 70mm taller, partly influenced by a push to lift the rear wing endplates from blocking what drivers could see in their rear view mirrors, and 100mm wider as part of the aerodynamic changes made to help improve overtaking.

It is not known what solution will be implemented for this weekend's Bahrain race, although one mooted answer was an extra set of lights halfway down the grid.

Russell said he was not sure if it would be a problem everywhere, although start lights are placed at a standard height at each circuit.

"At the back of the grid [in Melbourne] the track dips down very slightly so the rear wing of the car ahead would seem higher," he said.

"I'm not sure if it'll be an issue at all tracks, but we'll find out on Sunday and we'll probably be in a similar sort of position [at the back of the grid] and we'll see."

Next article
Ticktum to drive for Red Bull in Bahrain test

Previous article

Ticktum to drive for Red Bull in Bahrain test

Next article

Kubica: Shortage of spares "complicating our life" in Bahrain

Kubica: Shortage of spares "complicating our life" in Bahrain
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers George Russell
Teams Williams
Author Scott Mitchell
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Kubica: Shortage of spares "complicating our life" in Bahrain Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kubica: Shortage of spares "complicating our life" in Bahrain

25m ago
Ericsson: Indy switch exposed DRS racing flaws Article
Formula 1

Ericsson: Indy switch exposed DRS racing flaws

Marko: Article
Formula 1

Marko: "Rallycross" moment shows Red Bull has more to come

Latest videos
Five things to look out for in the Bahrain Grand Prix 04:35
Formula 1

Five things to look out for in the Bahrain Grand Prix

19h ago
What Ferrari F1 test means for Mick Schumacher 08:29
Formula 1

What Ferrari F1 test means for Mick Schumacher

Mar 27, 2019

News in depth
Kubica: Shortage of spares
Formula 1

Kubica: Shortage of spares "complicating our life" in Bahrain

Russell only saw Australian GP start lights through reflection
Formula 1

Russell only saw Australian GP start lights through reflection

Ticktum to drive for Red Bull in Bahrain test
Formula 1

Ticktum to drive for Red Bull in Bahrain test

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.