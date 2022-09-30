Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Singapore GP News

Russell hopes Singapore F1 GP will show "validation" of Mercedes W13 work

George Russell is hoping that this weekend’s Singapore GP will be a “validation” of all the work his Mercedes Formula 1 team has done to understand the W13's bouncing tendencies.

Adam Cooper
By:
Russell hopes Singapore F1 GP will show "validation" of Mercedes W13 work
Listen to this article

The car has been notoriously tricky on bumpy circuits, and despite extensive resurfacing work at the track teams are expecting to see issues this weekend.

However, Russell believes that Mercedes now has a better understanding of the car, and that Singapore will be a good test of that.

Asked what were the factors that potentially worked for and against the team, Russell suggested that the circuit layout will be favourable.

"I think the factors in favour are the high-downforce set-up, our car seems to work better on the higher downforce [circuits]" he said,

"[Plus] our competitors, the fact that Red Bull are very, very efficient with their straightline speed, and here that doesn't come in too much of an effect. So their advantage will be less.

"But the ones that go against us are the bumpiness of this circuit. We clearly struggled with the street circuits this year in Monaco, Azerbaijan, Montreal. We have made a lot of progress in that regard.

"But this will be sort of validation if the steps we've made on that ride have translated into performance.

"I don't think it will be necessarily Zandvoort/Budapest levels of performance this weekend, but I'm pretty confident we will be more competitive than we saw in Monza and Spa."

George Russell, Mercedes W13

George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Alessio Morgese

Russell says the team has also made progress in understanding how to get the best out of the Pirelli tyres in qualifying.

"Certainly it's been our biggest challenge," he said when asked by Motorsport.com about the issue. "Clearly on Saturdays our performance swings are substantial. That's probably the only element of our race car that we're still struggling to get a handle on.

"We probably have an understanding compared to the midfield teams why they seem to be more competitive than us on a Saturday and less so on a Sunday, but comparing with Ferrari and Red Bull, we still struggle to understand how they do sometimes such a great job in qualifying, and we're struggling a little bit more.

"But every single race is an opportunity for us to continue to learn. And ultimately, I think when we have a car that we as drivers have more confidence in, that will also give us a couple of extra tenths that can just be that difference at the front of the midfield to be right in the fight with the front pack."

Read Also:

Russell's teammate Lewis Hamilton acknowledged that historically Singapore has not been an easy venue for Mercedes, particularly when racing with its longer wheelbase designs.

"I would definitely say that it was a track that we had struggled at quite a lot," said the former world champion. "I don't think it was aero-based, I think it was probably more ride quality, that we just hadn't been as good as some of the others had been.

"We'll discover if that's a true philosophy this weekend, or a true theory this weekend. I think they've resurfaced some parts of the circuit, so hopefully it's not as bouncy as before."

Regarding prospects for the race, he added: "We hope that the car works better here. But as I said, it really depends how bumpy it is. And the bumps often set the car off and upset the car in a lot of instances.

"We do know it's going to be bumpy. Maybe the car will be fine. Maybe it won't. So I have no expectations at all, just going to try and have the best weekend with whatever we're faced with."

Singapore GP F1 practice as it happened
Wolff: "Open secret" one F1 team "massively" broke cost cap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: "Open secret" one F1 team "massively" broke cost cap

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says it is now an "open secret" in the Formula 1 paddock that one team was "fundamentally massively" over the cost cap last year.

Capito: F1 cost cap breach more serious than cheating on track
Formula 1 Formula 1

Capito: F1 cost cap breach more serious than cheating on track

Williams team principal Jost Capito says that a Formula 1 cost cap breach should deemed a more serious offence than cheating on track.

Mercedes still one second off the pace in Singapore, says Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still one second off the pace in Singapore, says Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton thinks Mercedes is staring at a one-second gap to the front at Formula 1’s Singapore Grand Prix, despite topping Friday’s first practice session.

F1 results: Sainz fastest in Singapore GP practice on Friday
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 results: Sainz fastest in Singapore GP practice on Friday

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was fastest during Singapore Grand Prix practice at Marina Bay in Singapore on Friday, the 17th round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship.

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Prime

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
7 h
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Prime

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Prime

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

Nyck de Vries appeared to have missed his opportunity to break into Formula 1 as he was passed over for more exciting talents who have now become frontrunners and title fighters. But after catching the eye outside of the F1 sphere, before his stunning impromptu grand prix debut in Italy, will it lead to a delayed full-time race seat?

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment? Prime

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?

The Singapore Grand Prix has, explains Ben Edwards, played an important role in Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career. As the series returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in three years, he faces the latest challenge with an underperforming Mercedes car.

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2022
Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals Prime

Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals

Although Ferrari's chances of title glory in 2022 have evaporated, chairman John Elkann expects the team to have chalked up both championships by 2026. Both require drivers to play the team game and, having now become more comfortable with the F1-75, Carlos Sainz may be Ferrari's key to title glory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2022
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Prime

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

Stuart Codling charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2022
The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared Prime

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared

Recent moves within the driver market have reminded Maurce Hamilton of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2022
The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination Prime

The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination

After a tooth and nail and, at times, toxic Formula 1 world championship scrap last year, Max Verstappen's march to a second consecutive title has been the exact opposite. But has he really changed in 2022? Here's a dive into what factors have played a crucial role, both inside the Verstappen camp and elsewhere, in the Dutch driver's domination.

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2022
